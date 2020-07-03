1/
Robert Mackenzie (Rob) STOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stott, Robert Mackenzie "Rob" Passed away 6th April 2020 Aged 65 years Late of Palm Court, South West Rocks and formerly of Jewell Avenue, Armidale. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved dad of Jack Tyler-Stott & daughter in law Christi-Ann. Cherished poppy to Jackson and Benji. He will be greatly missed by 3 sisters, 3 sister in laws, 5 brother in laws, 4 fabulous aunts, 3 legendary uncles, 1 iconic father in law, nieces and nephews by the score and cousins and friends galore. Rob has been privately cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be advertised. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Armidale Express on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved