Stott, Robert Mackenzie "Rob" Passed away 6th April 2020 Aged 65 years Late of Palm Court, South West Rocks and formerly of Jewell Avenue, Armidale. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved dad of Jack Tyler-Stott & daughter in law Christi-Ann. Cherished poppy to Jackson and Benji. He will be greatly missed by 3 sisters, 3 sister in laws, 5 brother in laws, 4 fabulous aunts, 3 legendary uncles, 1 iconic father in law, nieces and nephews by the score and cousins and friends galore. Rob has been privately cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be advertised. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329





