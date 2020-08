SEWELL, Ross Stafford 2nd August 2020 Of Ken Thompson Lodge and formerly of "Oaklands" Hillgrove. Loved son of Zena & Laurie Sewell (both dec'd). Loved brother and brother-In-Law of Bruce (dec'd) & Dianne, Bronwyn & Terry Turner and fond uncle of their families. Aged 75 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Friday, 7th August 2020 commencing at 10:00am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





