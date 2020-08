Or Copy this URL to Share

FLYNN, Sandra Rosaline 4th August 2020 of Newling Gardens and formerly of Laurence Avenue, Armidale. Dearly beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Michael & Catherine and grandmother of Alexander. Aged 78 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Monday 10th August 2020 commencing at 10:00am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





