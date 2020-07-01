ROACH, Yvonne Ethel 27th June 2020, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Marian Grove. Much loved partner of John Bau (dec'd). Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Bill and Kim & Mick. Loving gran of Billie, Riley and Cooper. Aged 79 Years Reunited Relatives and friends are invited to attend Yvonne's Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church, Sawtell on Friday 3rd July 2020, commencing at 2.00 pm, thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Bowel Cancer Australia, donations can be made at www.bowelcanceraustralia.org In view of current health restrictions social distancing will apply. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Armidale Express on Jul. 1, 2020.