Pauline Delorme Pauline Doris Delorme of Medicine Hat, beloved wife of the late Brian Unser, passed away in Medicine Hat on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Cremation is entrusted to and conducted by Smith Funeral Home Ltd. and Crematorium, Brooks. For updated Funeral Service announcements please visit www.sfh.ca. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: SMITH FUNERAL HOME LTD. AND CREMATORIUM BROOKS, ALBERTA. Condolences may be forwarded through www.sfh.ca. Telephone 403-362-4636 or Toll Free (866) 362-4652. "Our Families Serving Your Family Since 1951"
Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020