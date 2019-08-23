Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Boak. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Aaron Boak January 25, 1930 - July 23, 2019 It saddens our family to announce our Dad's peaceful passing. He will be forever in the hearts of his family: Gail Boak, Lorraine (Rick) McLaren, Brian Boak, Darlene (Kevin) Skalicky; grandchildren Michael (Celena) Skalicky, Ryan (Melissa) McLaren, Kristin (Al) Karst, Lindsey McLaren (Curtis Bellegarde); great-grandchildren Lucas and Isla Skalicky, Emerson and Everett McLaren; sister-in-law Alice Boak, brothers-in-law Herb (Sylvia) and Neil Assmus. In heaven Dad will join the love of his life, Gladyse (Crabb), granddaughter Megan Skalicky, brother George Boak, sister and brother-in-law Mearl (Louis) Koob, sisters-in-law Carol Crabb, Terry Assmus, and brother-in-law Earnest Crabb; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dad was a wonderful family man, always a smile with a story or a joke to tell. Together Dad and Mom farmed, ran hotels and other jobs and later did some travelling but they loved camping. Dad's face would light up when kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids would walk through the door and we know he will be watching over us. Dad loved a family party and started the Crabb-Boak family reunion about 30 years ago. Sadly and to his disappointment 2018 would be the last one planned. Dad got his wish to have our family reunion, to have us all together on our usual weekend by letting us celebrate his life on July 27, 2019. We listened to a beautiful tribute given by nephew Darrell Wingerak. So Dad, to you we will say our usual "See you later", and cherish our memories. Honourary Pallbearers were Dad's four great-grandchildren, pallbearers were his eight grandchildren. Service was held at Ross Funeral Chapel and Facilitated by Anette Pryce and Gary K. Miller with Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service. Interment was held for Aaron and Gladyse at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK.







