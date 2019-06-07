Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne Corkey. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Adrienne Alma Corkery (nee Belcourt) Adrienne Corkery passed away peacefully on May 17th, 2019 having lived a full and blessed life of 90 years. Adrienne was born on June 3rd, 1928, to Adrien and Jeanne Belcourt in Gravelbourg, SK, the oldest daughter of a family of seven children. She was the first baby born in the new Gravelbourg Hospital. She grew up in Lafleche, SK going to Mathieu School with a love of French and music and upon graduation from High School, attended Normal School in Moose Jaw to become a teacher. Adrienne married Patrick Richard (Dick) Corkery in November 1954 and settled on a farm in the Harwood District south of Lafleche. Adrienne and Dick had two children, Vince in 1961 and Marion in 1966. After Dick passed away in April of 1984, Adrienne remained on the farm for two and half years before purchasing a house in Lafleche in the fall of 1986. She sold the home quarter to nephew David Sproule and rented the remaining land to David and Garth Sproule. David and Shari purchased the entire farm in 2015. After many years, Adrienne sold her house in Lafleche to Merle and Aline Sproule in 2009 and moved into the Wheatland Lodge in Lafleche where she resided until her passing. While Adrienne missed her husband Dick and son Vince greatly after their passing, she had great love for her daughter Marion, her children's families and grandchildren, her brothers, sister, and in-laws, and her nieces and nephews and their families. She was happiest when she received visitors or when someone called and she cared for everyone. Adrienne was predeceased by husband Patrick Richard (Dick) Corkery, granddaughter Mary Shenher, son Vincent Corkery, parents Adrien and Jeanne Belcourt, brothers Robert, Raymond, Emile, and Edmond Belcourt, sisters-in-law, Marie Collins, Margie Belcourt, and Laura Belcourt, and brother-in-law Merle Sproule. Adrienne is survived by daughter Marion (John) Shenher, daughter-in-law Pam Corkery, and grandchildren Tara Shenher, and Evan, Meryn, and Garrett Corkery. She is also survived by sister Aline Sproule, brother Pierre (Val) Belcourt, sister-in-law Angie Belcourt, and brother-in-law Morley (Joyce) Collins as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Church, Lafleche, SK. Father Carlos Jimenez celebrant. Cross Bearer was Paul Collins and Altar Servers were Harold Haubrick and John Kirkpatrick. Readers were Kathy Cameron and Eileen Schmidt. Intercessions were led by Joan Collins. Offertory Gifts presented by Nadine Belcourt and George Belcourt. Music Ministry was led by Jacqueline Poirier and Betty-Ann Tallon. Tribute was presented by Maureen Froehlich and Cathy Sproule. Honourary Pallbearers were "all those who shared in Adrienne's life". Pallbearers were Marc Belcourt, Roger Belcourt, Tom Collins, Jack Collins, Garth Sproule and David Sproule. Interment at Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lafleche, SK, followed by lunch at Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Church Parish Hall. Donations in Adrienne's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. Expressions of sympathy for the Corkery family may be shared at







Adrienne Corkery passed away peacefully on May 17th, 2019 having lived a full and blessed life of 90 years. Adrienne was born on June 3rd, 1928, to Adrien and Jeanne Belcourt in Gravelbourg, SK, the oldest daughter of a family of seven children. She was the first baby born in the new Gravelbourg Hospital. She grew up in Lafleche, SK going to Mathieu School with a love of French and music and upon graduation from High School, attended Normal School in Moose Jaw to become a teacher. Adrienne married Patrick Richard (Dick) Corkery in November 1954 and settled on a farm in the Harwood District south of Lafleche. Adrienne and Dick had two children, Vince in 1961 and Marion in 1966. After Dick passed away in April of 1984, Adrienne remained on the farm for two and half years before purchasing a house in Lafleche in the fall of 1986. She sold the home quarter to nephew David Sproule and rented the remaining land to David and Garth Sproule. David and Shari purchased the entire farm in 2015. After many years, Adrienne sold her house in Lafleche to Merle and Aline Sproule in 2009 and moved into the Wheatland Lodge in Lafleche where she resided until her passing. While Adrienne missed her husband Dick and son Vince greatly after their passing, she had great love for her daughter Marion, her children's families and grandchildren, her brothers, sister, and in-laws, and her nieces and nephews and their families. She was happiest when she received visitors or when someone called and she cared for everyone. Adrienne was predeceased by husband Patrick Richard (Dick) Corkery, granddaughter Mary Shenher, son Vincent Corkery, parents Adrien and Jeanne Belcourt, brothers Robert, Raymond, Emile, and Edmond Belcourt, sisters-in-law, Marie Collins, Margie Belcourt, and Laura Belcourt, and brother-in-law Merle Sproule. Adrienne is survived by daughter Marion (John) Shenher, daughter-in-law Pam Corkery, and grandchildren Tara Shenher, and Evan, Meryn, and Garrett Corkery. She is also survived by sister Aline Sproule, brother Pierre (Val) Belcourt, sister-in-law Angie Belcourt, and brother-in-law Morley (Joyce) Collins as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Church, Lafleche, SK. Father Carlos Jimenez celebrant. Cross Bearer was Paul Collins and Altar Servers were Harold Haubrick and John Kirkpatrick. Readers were Kathy Cameron and Eileen Schmidt. Intercessions were led by Joan Collins. Offertory Gifts presented by Nadine Belcourt and George Belcourt. Music Ministry was led by Jacqueline Poirier and Betty-Ann Tallon. Tribute was presented by Maureen Froehlich and Cathy Sproule. Honourary Pallbearers were "all those who shared in Adrienne's life". Pallbearers were Marc Belcourt, Roger Belcourt, Tom Collins, Jack Collins, Garth Sproule and David Sproule. Interment at Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lafleche, SK, followed by lunch at Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Church Parish Hall. Donations in Adrienne's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. Expressions of sympathy for the Corkery family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close