Alex Lemond Alex George Alexander Lemond was born March 22, 1920 in Moose Jaw, SK, and passed away January 25, 2019 in Assiniboia, SK at age 98. Alex was a long-time grain farmer in the Willows area, who enjoyed curling, golfing and playing ball. Later in life you could find him playing cards at the Legion, Elks or the Assiniboia 55 Club. Predeceased by parents, Jane and Spencer; brother Donald (Irene) Lemond and brother-in-law Frank Prososky. Alex is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Aimee (nee Letnes (Gorius)) Lemond, son John (Katherine) Lemond, daughters Bonny (Lyle) Hanna and Cheryl Lemond; five grandchildren: Marni (Brent) Chadwick and their children Jesse and Brennen; Duane (Leann) Hanna and their children Brynn and Declan; Garnet (Samantha) Hanna and their children Autumn and Ireland; Matthew Lemond and Audrey Lemond, as well as his sister Marion Prososky, numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life with Royal Canadian Legion Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in memory of Alex may be made to the South Country Health Care Foundation for the Assiniboia Union Hospital or Assiniboia Public Library. Fellowship to follow at the Assiniboia 55 Club. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Lemond family may be shared at







