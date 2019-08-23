Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Kuntz. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Alice Mary Kuntz Alice Mary Kuntz (Kramer) of Assiniboia, formerly of Regina, passed away peacefully August 7, 2019 at Assiniboia Union Hospital with family at her side. Predeceased by her parents, John Kramer and Wilhelmina Feld; her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Kuntz; her brother, Raymond Flaman; Bob's parents and several of Bob's siblings and /or their spouses, Alice is survived by children: DAYLE (Rod) Bushell, Jeff (Beth); BRIAN (Julie), Joshua (Robyn), Jeremy (Melissa), Leanne (Jason) Jalbert; BRUCE (Annette), Tyler (Dani), Bryana; LYNN, Shane, Shannon (Jeff); GARTH, Cordell, Carmen; SHARON, Whittney; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Alice is also survived by sisters-in-law: Joyce Flaman, Lois Kuntz, Irene Vollman, Emma Kuntz, Liz Kuntz, and Theresa Dreher; brothers-in-law Jim Kuntz, and Allan (Agnes) Kuntz. A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victoria Avenue Funeral Home, 2080 Victoria Avenue East, Regina, SK. A private family interment followed at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Balgonie, SK. Donations in memory of Alice may be made to the Canadian National Institute For The Blind, 1149 - 8th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S3. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at







Alice Mary Kuntz (Kramer) of Assiniboia, formerly of Regina, passed away peacefully August 7, 2019 at Assiniboia Union Hospital with family at her side. Predeceased by her parents, John Kramer and Wilhelmina Feld; her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Kuntz; her brother, Raymond Flaman; Bob's parents and several of Bob's siblings and /or their spouses, Alice is survived by children: DAYLE (Rod) Bushell, Jeff (Beth); BRIAN (Julie), Joshua (Robyn), Jeremy (Melissa), Leanne (Jason) Jalbert; BRUCE (Annette), Tyler (Dani), Bryana; LYNN, Shane, Shannon (Jeff); GARTH, Cordell, Carmen; SHARON, Whittney; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Alice is also survived by sisters-in-law: Joyce Flaman, Lois Kuntz, Irene Vollman, Emma Kuntz, Liz Kuntz, and Theresa Dreher; brothers-in-law Jim Kuntz, and Allan (Agnes) Kuntz. A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Victoria Avenue Funeral Home, 2080 Victoria Avenue East, Regina, SK. A private family interment followed at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Balgonie, SK. Donations in memory of Alice may be made to the Canadian National Institute For The Blind, 1149 - 8th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S3. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close