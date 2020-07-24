Alice Rondeau July 4, 1930 - July 9, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Alice Rondeau (nee Aubert). Marie Lucienne Alice was born July 4, 1930 in Assiniboia, SK. Alice grew up on the Aubert homestead, attended school in St. Victor and Hairdressing College in Victoria, BC before returning to Saskatchewan to build a home and family with loving husband, Andre. After 60 years of marriage, their legacy lives on through their children: Yvette Clark (Bevon), Michel (Gisele), Rita Rondeau-Cain (Trevor), Gerald (Nicole), and Dianne Rondeau; 13 grandchildren: Danny (Shandel), Chris (Jody), P.J. (Leah), Paul, Celeste, Melanie (Wade), Sam, Cody, Antony, Nick, Clayton (Jessica), Andrea and Brianna; and great-grandchildren: Jaya, Tenley, Dilyn, Carter, Lexi, Ethan, Tegan, Norah, Becca Taryn, Olivia and Abigail, sister-in-law Margaret Aubert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. On July 9, 2020, with Andre by her side, Alice left us to join her parents, Louis and Maria Aubert, her little boy Paul, her grandson Brian, her siblings Jean, Roland and Laurette (Norman) Spagrud. Funeral Liturgy was held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in St. Ignace Roman Catholic Church, Willow Bunch, SK. Interment followed at St. Ignace Roman Catholic Cemetery. Please join in remembering Alice by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Through this site, we invite you to share pictures and fond memories with the Rondeau family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. The Rondeau family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care received from the nurses and staff at Assiniboia Union Hospital and from Ross Funeral Service, as well as the love and support showered upon them from family, friends and neighbours.