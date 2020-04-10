Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Roy. View Sign Service Information W.J. Jones & Son Limited 106 Athabasca Street East Moose Jaw , SK S6H 0L4 (306)-693-4644 Obituary

Alice Roy 1928-2020 Alice Roy passed away peacefully March 31, 2020 at Extendicare in Moose Jaw, SK. Alice was born June 15, 1928 in Lafleche, SK. She was a long-time resident of the Fir Mountain District. Alice loved sports, especially softball and curling. She married Omer Roy in 1948 and they farmed until 2000. She loved cooking, baking and always had goodies available for visitors. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She moved to Moose Jaw after Omer's passing in 2000. She is predeceased by her husband Omer; brother Rene Dejaegher (Lorraine); sister Germaine Brackx (Charles); in-laws Theresa (Lawrence McDougall), Lionel Roy (Darlene), Yvon Tetrault, Norman Roy and Annette Eyre (Bud) and Walter Ryzak. She is survived by her son, Leon (Sheila) and their children Dane Roy (Natalie) & great granddaughter Stevie and Penny Barker (Kelly) and great grandson Luke; son Mark (Audi) and their children Bryn and Denver; sister in law Laurette Tetrault, Armance Ryzak; Gloria Hysuick (Gerald) and Betty Roy and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you the staff of Extendicare for the care they provided to Alice during her time there. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In living memory of Alice, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website:





1928-2020 Alice Roy passed away peacefully March 31, 2020 at Extendicare in Moose Jaw, SK. Alice was born June 15, 1928 in Lafleche, SK. She was a long-time resident of the Fir Mountain District. Alice loved sports, especially softball and curling. She married Omer Roy in 1948 and they farmed until 2000. She loved cooking, baking and always had goodies available for visitors. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She moved to Moose Jaw after Omer's passing in 2000. She is predeceased by her husband Omer; brother Rene Dejaegher (Lorraine); sister Germaine Brackx (Charles); in-laws Theresa (Lawrence McDougall), Lionel Roy (Darlene), Yvon Tetrault, Norman Roy and Annette Eyre (Bud) and Walter Ryzak. She is survived by her son, Leon (Sheila) and their children Dane Roy (Natalie) & great granddaughter Stevie and Penny Barker (Kelly) and great grandson Luke; son Mark (Audi) and their children Bryn and Denver; sister in law Laurette Tetrault, Armance Ryzak; Gloria Hysuick (Gerald) and Betty Roy and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you the staff of Extendicare for the care they provided to Alice during her time there. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In living memory of Alice, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca. Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close