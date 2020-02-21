Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Stribbel. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Alice Stribbell Alice was born and raised in Gravelbourg, SK to Jacob and Rose (nee Wutzke) Hoehn and was one of eight children. She attended elementary and high school at the Jesus Mary Convent. Growing up during wartime, was not easy for a young woman of German descent. Alice persevered and earned her grade 12 diploma graduating from Jesus Mary Convent. An accomplishment she was most proud of. Alice married her soulmate Norman Stribbell on November 17, 1951. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2013. As a young couple, Alice and Norman lived in various communities, finally settling in the Meyronne district. This is where they raised their family. Alice and Norman enjoyed traveling to many places in Canada and the United States. Alice was a wonderful knitter, had a great love for reading, especially Daniel Steele novels, the National Enquirer and the Globe and Mail. She also enjoyed gardening with Norman, canning, bottle feeding the lambs, playing with her kittens, bowling, and doing crosswords. Alice looked forward to a trip to town for groceries, visiting with friends at the post office, and a meal out with family. In 2013, Alice was diagnosed with Parkinson's and moved to Moose Jaw, where resided she until her passing on January 29, 2019. Funeral Service was held on February 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Assiniboia, SK. Celebrant was Elan Grondin and Pallbearers were Dwayne Rude, Tom Glasrud, Landon Glasrud, Terry Stribbell, Derrick Stribbell and Skye Stribbell. Interment was at Meyronne Cemetery. Memorial tributes in memory of Alice were greatly appreciated for the Canadian Diabetes Association, 1400-522 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5G 2R5.







