Allen Leonard Edwards
Allen Edwards, of Moose Jaw, SK, formerly of Rockglen, SK, passed away July 30, 2020 at age 67. Allen was born and raised in Rockglen, SK. He lived there his entire life until spring of 2009 when he and Judy moved to Moose Jaw. Allen made a great life for his family in Rockglen. He was a kind, gentle man with a big heart. Family trips were very important to him. Every summer he took the family on an adventure. Allen was a great outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt (especially coyotes), camping, quading and reloading. If you ever had a question about guns or reloading, Allen had the answer and if he did not, he researched it until he did. He worked for SaskPower in Coronach for 26 years, until his retirement in 2006. Predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Dorothy Edwards and brother-in-law Grant Chase, Allen is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Edwards (Johnsen); two children, Michael (Liz) and Michelle (Brian) Lavallee; grandchildren: JR Evans, Carson Evans (and their father Scott Evans); Alicia Edwards, Garett Edwards, Lexie Arnott, Sydnie Arnott; three siblings: Ross (Darlene) Edwards, Joan (Kyreon) Rood and Irene Chase and their families. Graveside Service was held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Rockglen Cemetery, Rockglen, SK. Urn bearer, eldest grandson, JR Evans. Gary K. Miller presiding. Donations in Memory of Allen may be made to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation. Please join in remembering Allen by visiting his memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
