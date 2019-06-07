Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Lindstrom. View Sign Service Information W.J. Jones & Son Limited 106 Athabasca Street East Moose Jaw , SK S6H 0L4 (306)-693-4644 Obituary

Ann Lindstrom (nee Flowers) It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Ann Lindstrom of Willow Bunch Saskatchewan on May 26, 2019 at the age of 62. Ann grew up in Spring Valley Saskatchewan with her father, mother and siblings. After her father passed, she moved to Regina with her mother to begin her career as a hairstylist. In 1993, she married Paul Lindstrom and moved to Willow Bunch. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed cooking for others, gardening and had a passion for oil painting. Ann was a truly generous soul who always stepped up to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by many who loved her. Ann is predeceased by her father Matthew, mother Pauline and sister Marilyn (Gerard). Ann is survived by her husband Paul, brother John (Kathy), son Shane (Melanie) and granddaughters Taylor and Emily. A Graveside Service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Caribou St W., Moose Jaw on Sunday June 2, 2019, we will meet at W. J. Jones Funeral Home, 106 Athabasca St E, at 12:30PM and then proceed in procession to Rosedale Cemetery. Della Ferguson will officiate. For those wishing, donation in Ann's honour may be directed to the Moose Jaw Humane Society Box 1658, Moose Jaw, S6H 7K7. In loving memory of Ann, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website:







It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Ann Lindstrom of Willow Bunch Saskatchewan on May 26, 2019 at the age of 62. Ann grew up in Spring Valley Saskatchewan with her father, mother and siblings. After her father passed, she moved to Regina with her mother to begin her career as a hairstylist. In 1993, she married Paul Lindstrom and moved to Willow Bunch. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed cooking for others, gardening and had a passion for oil painting. Ann was a truly generous soul who always stepped up to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by many who loved her. Ann is predeceased by her father Matthew, mother Pauline and sister Marilyn (Gerard). Ann is survived by her husband Paul, brother John (Kathy), son Shane (Melanie) and granddaughters Taylor and Emily. A Graveside Service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Caribou St W., Moose Jaw on Sunday June 2, 2019, we will meet at W. J. Jones Funeral Home, 106 Athabasca St E, at 12:30PM and then proceed in procession to Rosedale Cemetery. Della Ferguson will officiate. For those wishing, donation in Ann's honour may be directed to the Moose Jaw Humane Society Box 1658, Moose Jaw, S6H 7K7. In loving memory of Ann, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain - Funeral Director Published in Assiniboia Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close