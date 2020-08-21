Anne Caragata August 1, 1942 - July 25, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anne Caragata (nee Lapaire) on July 25, 2020 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital, Assiniboia, SK at the age of 77. Anne was born on August 1, 1942 in Willow Bunch, SK to Gerard and Corinne Lapaire. Anne was the middle child of two sisters, Doris and Paulette. As a young child, Anne loved to be outside gardening, and helping her Dad with many chores. Anne received her Grade 12 education at Willow Bunch School. She followed her passion to work with children and received her Teaching Certificate. She moved back home and began her teaching career at Glentworth and Wood Mountain. Her career in teaching soon took a sideline when she married George Caragata and had a family of five children (Barry, Cindy, Tracey, Coralie, Marni) living on the family farm in Wood Mountain. For many years, Anne worked hard assisting with the family farm, growing crops, raising cattle, feeding baby calves on the milk cows and raising chickens, pigs, geese and ducks. She also spent many hours running the kitchen at the stock yards in Wood Mountain. Anne was an early riser. She worked endless hours in the garden. She would pick peas and beans, put them in five-gallon pails and take them to the swimming pool. With her hair in curlers and covered in a silk scarf, she would watch her children take swimming lessons, and shell the peas, snap the beans and visit with the other moms. Soon all the moms were helping her and having a great conversation. She canned many fruits and vegetables as well as picked saskatoons and chokecherries. Anne also made homemade bread, butter, cheese, cream and an assortment of cultural dishes for her family to enjoy. Anne enjoyed being a part of her children's lives. She was very proud of their accomplishments and hard work from childhood to adulthood. Getting a good education was very important to her. She watched them participate in many school and community activities as well as gave them every opportunity to experience their passions. 4-H was a community group she enjoyed being a part of with her family. When she moved to Assiniboia, she opened a babysitting service in her home. She became a caregiver, known as "Grandma Anne" to 302 children of all ages including seven of her grandchildren, which will always hold a special place in her heart. She gave each child extra care as well as the ability to learn how to read and write getting the young ones ready for Kindergarten. She was there to help the young children, at times, seven days a week. The children were always very fortunate because Grandma Anne would feed them homemade meals. The parents appreciated Grandma Anne's compassion and care for their young children. Her yard and garden were her priority when the children went home. She spent countless hours taking care of her flowers and garden. She would make sure her yard always looked the best. Anne always had a love for music. For many years, she played the accordion, piano and organ. She shared the love of music with her children and grandchildren through playing the piano, saxophone and singing. She went on many trips with her friends to Polka Festivals and Dances. Up until her last day, Anne spoke and shared memories of her life. She sent her love to her precious grandchildren. Thank you to Dr. Carulei, the hospital staff, and the number of friends and family who supported Anne through the years and to Anette and Gary at Ross Funeral Service for your kind and caring words. Anne was predeceased by her parents Gerard and Corinne Lapaire. She is survived by five children: Barry and his children Brody, Justin and Shania; Cindy (Dennis) and their sons Brennan, Devin, Donoven; Tracey (Sheldon) and their sons Shain and Carson; Coralie (Trevor) and their daughter Lexi; Marni (Ken) and their sons Cody, Travis and Joel; two sisters, Doris (Emile) Giraudier and Paulette Lapaire, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all those who knew her as 'Grandma Anne'. A Funeral Mass for Anne was celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK. Celebrant was Father Dennis Remot and Altar server Denise Farwell. Music ministry was performed by Carol Marit. The Pascal Candle was lit by Anne's grandchildren Joel and Shania. The readers were her sisters Doris and Paulette, and cousins Doris O'Reilly and Rita Walters. A tribute to Anne was written by her daughter Tracey and read by grandchildren Cody, Brody and Carson. Pallbearers were her adoring grandchildren and Bailey St. Jacques. Honorary Pallbearers were "all those who thought of her as "Grandma Anne". Interment was held at St. Ignace Roman Catholic Cemetery, Willow Bunch, SK. Donations in Memory of Anne may be made to the Assiniboia Public Library or Masses may be said for Anne. Please join in remembering Anne by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
