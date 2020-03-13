Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Mehain. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Anne Mehain It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Mehain (nee Skarbon) announce her passing on February 23, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by her husband Con, Anne will be deeply missed by her children Graham (Cynthia), Joanne (Gregory) Wehrle and Howard (Nancy) and by her sister Josephine Prentice. She will be lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Margaret Skarbon, brother-in-law George Mehain and her nieces and nephews: Verna (Brian), Dennis (Sylvia), Brenda (Gary), Judy, Louis (Lesli), Jeffrey, Robin (Norm), Paul, Patrick, and Valisa and many great nieces and nephews. Anne Mehain was born on August 13, 1922 on the family farm five miles south of Limerick, Saskatchewan. She was the seventh child of Joseph and Nellie Skarbon. Anne was very close to her nine siblings and shared many stories about growing up on the farm. Anne attended Milton School from grades one to eight and then boarded in Limerick to finish high school. In 1942 she entered the Regina Normal School, studying to be a teacher. After graduating she returned to teach at Milton for two years, and then at Dunning, Congress, and Kayville schools, followed by a brief stint with the Government of Saskatchewan. Anne returned home to help on the farm and met her future husband Con Mehain at a dance in Lakenheath. They were married in Assiniboia on October 17, 1953. Anne began teaching in Limerick in 1955. She and Con adopted Graham and Joanne in 1959, and Anne gave birth to their son Howard a few years later. In 1981, after twenty-seven years of teaching, Anne retired. She was involved in the Limerick community, holding offices in the Rebekah Lodge, Ladies Legion, Home and School, Limerick Housing and the Limerick Historical Society. Anne was the editor of Limerick's first history book, Prairie Trails and Pioneer Tales. She loved working with the history book team and served again as editor in 2005 for Echoes of the R.M. of Stonehenge. These history books were among her proudest accomplishments. Anne loved to dance and she and Con would "really fly". She was an accomplished cook, baker and gardener. Anne planned comical skits for school entertainments and shared silly stories with friends. Few were aware that the mysterious visitors to the Limerick Hotel at Hallowe'en were Anne and her friends dressed in outlandish costumes wearing masks and disguising their voices. Anne enjoyed travelling with friends and family. She loved Limerick but moved to Assiniboia to be closer to Con, who had been moved to the long-term care facility. Con passed away in 2009. He and Anne had spent 56 years together. With good friends and her beloved sister Jo, Anne hosted many card games and jigsaw puzzle gatherings, serving her favourite cinnamon rolls or rice pudding. After a few years in the Prairie Villa, Anne entered long term care at the Assiniboia Union Hospital and was cared for with skill and compassion by the devoted staff until her passing. She remembered her teaching days with great fondness and enjoyed visitors but was particularly delighted to see former students. She touched many lives as a teacher, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be remembered with respect and fondness by those who had the privilege of knowing her. Funeral Mass for Anne was held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK. Fr. Dennis Remot celebrant. Tribute was given by Norm Rogers. Music ministry provided by Gail Delorme and Carol Marit. Pallbearers were Lou Skarbon, Devin BeBeau, Gary Rolfe, Clayton Skarbon, Layne Headrick and Grant Karasinski. Interment followed in the family plot at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Lunch and fellowship followed at the Limerick Community Hall. Memorial donations in memory of Anne may be made to Assiniboia Auxiliary for the Assiniboia Union Hospital - Long Term Care. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.







