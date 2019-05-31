Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Shurniak. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Anne Shurniak Anne Shurniak passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at the age of 93 in the Lafleche & District Health Care Centre. Anne was born on December 8, 1925 on her grandparents' homestead in the Limerick district. They moved to Wood Mountain where Anne went to school. They lived for a short time in Milner, BC due to her mother's health. She married Joe Shurniak April 18, 1953. They lived on the farm south of Limerick where they raised grain, cattle, horses, chickens, ducks, geese and two children. In 1969, they moved to the town of Limerick. Anne was a lifetime member of the CWL, Limerick Rebekah Lodge and The 49ers Club. She was one of the original members of the Limerick Service Club. Anne enjoyed gardening, baking and time with her family. She was known for her Grandma Buns and sometimes paid a bill with chocolate chip cookies. Anne leaves to mourn her children Wayne (Heather) Shurniak, Linda (Chris) Belan; grandchildren: Kurtis (Bonnie) Belan, Reagan Belan, John (Rebecca) Shurniak, Drew (Bobby) Canady, Charlene (Jeremie) Crone, seven great-grandchildren, sister Lillian Birss, sisters-in-law Evelyn Kostal, Janet Shurniak, brother-in-law Bill Shurniak and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne is predeceased by her husband, Joe, her parents Steve and Mary Kostal, her brother John Kostal and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK. Father Dennis Remot celebrant. Altar Servers were C.W.L. members; grand-daughter Drew lit the Pascal Candle; readers were daughter Linda and grandson John. Tribute was given by son-in-law Chris. Music Ministry was led by Carol Marit. Pallbearers were: Larry Kostal, Steven Birss, Calvin Kostal, Don Birss, Clifford Kostal, and Ken Birss. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK, followed by lunch at the Limerick Community Hall. Donation in Anne's memory may be made to the Lafleche Health Care Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







Anne Shurniak passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at the age of 93 in the Lafleche & District Health Care Centre. Anne was born on December 8, 1925 on her grandparents' homestead in the Limerick district. They moved to Wood Mountain where Anne went to school. They lived for a short time in Milner, BC due to her mother's health. She married Joe Shurniak April 18, 1953. They lived on the farm south of Limerick where they raised grain, cattle, horses, chickens, ducks, geese and two children. In 1969, they moved to the town of Limerick. Anne was a lifetime member of the CWL, Limerick Rebekah Lodge and The 49ers Club. She was one of the original members of the Limerick Service Club. Anne enjoyed gardening, baking and time with her family. She was known for her Grandma Buns and sometimes paid a bill with chocolate chip cookies. Anne leaves to mourn her children Wayne (Heather) Shurniak, Linda (Chris) Belan; grandchildren: Kurtis (Bonnie) Belan, Reagan Belan, John (Rebecca) Shurniak, Drew (Bobby) Canady, Charlene (Jeremie) Crone, seven great-grandchildren, sister Lillian Birss, sisters-in-law Evelyn Kostal, Janet Shurniak, brother-in-law Bill Shurniak and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne is predeceased by her husband, Joe, her parents Steve and Mary Kostal, her brother John Kostal and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK. Father Dennis Remot celebrant. Altar Servers were C.W.L. members; grand-daughter Drew lit the Pascal Candle; readers were daughter Linda and grandson John. Tribute was given by son-in-law Chris. Music Ministry was led by Carol Marit. Pallbearers were: Larry Kostal, Steven Birss, Calvin Kostal, Don Birss, Clifford Kostal, and Ken Birss. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK, followed by lunch at the Limerick Community Hall. Donation in Anne's memory may be made to the Lafleche Health Care Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close