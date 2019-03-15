Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Warken. View Sign

Annie Warken Annie Helen Warken (nee Ogibowski) of Coronach, Saskatchewan passed away January 30, 2019 at age 95. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence; daughters: Linda Martina, Virginia and Bernadette; sons: Bradley, Cameron and Tony; parents Nick and Mary Ogibowski, parents-in-law Conrad and Lucy Warken; sons-in-law Stan Agopsowicz, Ron Shenher, Bill Marinier; brother Tony; sister Frances; grandsons Kevin Agopsowicz, Shawn Warken; and granddaughter Brandie Warken. She is survived by eight sons: Clarence (Barb), Lawrence (Joan), Randy (Judy), Greg (Dorothy), Darby (Natalie), Thomas (Dion), Vincent (Kathy) and Todd; five daughters: Lorraine Agopowicz, Betty Shenher, Florence Gording, Shirley Marinier and Michelle (Jim) Thompson; daughters-in-law Pat and Gloria; sons-in-law Frank Martina and Stan Lyle; sister Stella; 58 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was born on November 14, 1923 in Strathclair, Manitoba. She was the second oldest in a family of four children and grew up on the farm. She met our dad Lawrence in 1940 and on April 22, 1941 they were married. In April of 1942 they introduced their first child and their family grew to 19 children. Most people couldn?t fathom raising a family that size but with a lot patience and love, Mom just did what she needed to do with a smile and that twinkle in her eye. She grew acres of gardens of vegetables, fruits and flowers, creating a paradise as she loved nature of every kind. She made the most delicious meals, bread, fruitcakes and jams and everything was homemade. She fed the whole family and often had company on Sunday. During seeding and harvest she would provide lunches and full course meals to the field, and later added a bit of luxury by using the camper on the back of the truck. She milked cows, raised chickens and pigs and loved the animals especially her dog Prince. She washed clothes on a washboard for the first couple of kids. Later Mom would fill the clothesline several times in a day before the wash was done. Mom sewed many of our clothes and often made matching shirts for Dad and the boys and matching dresses for us girls. She and grandma created many beautiful and artistic quilts and embroidery. She also loved to draw and paint flowers and made homemade valentine cards for us kids using lace, ribbon and velvet fabric, a real treasure. Mom and Dad loved music and dancing. They enjoyed small getaway trips to Manitoba, B.C., and North Dakota to visit family as well as trips to Las Vegas and Nashville. They also enjoyed trips to the city to shop or to town to play slot machines. After Dad passed away she remained active in the farm decisions and bookkeeping. We were fortunate that she was alert to the end of her life. Mom loved the simple things. She had an unconditional love for everyone. Her faith in God and prayer came first in her life and she taught us to trust God during hard times. We are proud of her legacy and we will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Coronach Community Hall, Coronach, SK. Father Dennis Remot celebrant. Cross Bearer was Melissa Collins. Altar Servers were Khanesia Warken, Joey Zarowny and Jenny Zarowny. Lighting the Pascal Candle was son Tom. Readers were Nadine Shenher and Susan Agopsowicz. Intercessions were read by Deidre Wilson. Tribute was by Annie's daughters Florence and Michelle. Music Ministry led by Linda Poirier. Pallbearers were grandsons: Quentin Warken, Preston Warken, Wyatt Warken, Matt Warken, Michael Warken, Mark Warken, Travis Warken and Grant Marinier. Interment followed at Coronach Cemetery. Donations in Memory of Annie may be made to the Coronach & Area Health Care Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Thank you to everyone for the love, support and help during this difficult time. Thank you very much to all the home care workers over the years who enabled Mom to stay in her own home. Thanks to Father Dennis; to Linda Poirier for the music; to Gary and Anette for your care and compassion; to BJ Bus Lines; to April for the slide show; for all who helped with the funeral lunch and to all who helped in any way.







123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

