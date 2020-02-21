Antony (Tony) Theodore Straza Tony Straza passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital, at the age of 76. Tony was born April 27, 1943 at Limerick Hospital, Limerick, SK and was raised in the Wood Mountain district, Wood Mountain, SK. He spent a lot of his time sitting in the sun, going to the best restaurants in town and trying to sell or buy a car. He was a carpenter and hard worker - a man trying to make it in this world. He loved God, loved his brothers, sisters and his kids. He lived his life by hard work and his faith in God. Tony is survived by his sons Ayan, Scott (Kim) and Stan, daughters Tanya (Steve) and Tina (Chris); grandkids: Tyler, Courtney, Morgan, Brittany, Vickie, Rebecca, Heather and Emma; great-grandkids Nolan, Olivia and Lilly, brothers Ed, Danny, Kenny (Debbie), Jerry (Linda) and Raymond, sisters Eva Hanley and Betty Kinch, numerous nieces and nephews. Dad will be always loved and greatly missed. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Pastor Gary Penner officiated. Tribute was given by Pallbearers: Scott Straza, Kim Straza, Crystal Straza, Jerry Straza, Dan Straza and Ken Straza. Interment followed in the Ascension of Our Lord Orthodox Cemetery, Elm Springs, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. An online book of condolences may be signed at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020