Archie William Shaver 18 Sept 1921 to 17 Dec 2019 Archie Shaver passed away at the age of 98 years at Assiniboia Union Hospital, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, airman and a cowboy. Archie was born 18 September 1921 in Clanwilliam, MB to Jay Shaver and Jean (Hewitt). When Archie was young, his parents and brothers moved to Bengough, Saskatchewan, where Jay and Jean took over his grandfather Mark Hewitt's horse ranch in the Waniska area. Dad went to school at Curzon school and he and his brothers grew up helping around the ranch and watching their mother paint and make clay models of the western life she loved to capture. During WW2, Dad served in the RCAF through out Canada as a wireless air gunner and obtained the rank of Flight Sergeant. During his time in the service, he married Stella Pearl Sabin from Minton, Saskatchewan. Mom was able to join Dad up until the war ended. Dad and Mom returned to Bengough to ranch alongside his father Jay Shaver and raise their family of five sons and two daughters. Archie was active in the community being involved with the 4-H, Bengough Agricultural Society, Big Muddy Trail Ride and Big Muddy Stampede. He poured as much time and effort into volunteering, as he did working on the ranch. He was a lobbyist and passionate on various subject matters and wasn't afraid of the criticism that came with it. One of the last gestures of giving back to the community was the Jean Shaver Art Gallery which he had built and donated to the Deep South Museum in Ogema. The gallery was dedicated to his mother Jean as a tribute to his love of her and her art. Dad enjoyed the family gatherings at Christmas, birthdays and reunions. He was very proud of his family and loved them so much. During his life, Archie met people from all walks of life and made many lasting friendships. Dad remarked that living on the prairies and the Big Muddy area, to him was heaven, full of life and beauty. He is predeceased by his parents Jay and Jean, his wife Stella of 62 years, brothers Harvey, Bob, Norman and Ken, his granddaughter Lacey and his special friend, Dorothy Peters. Archie is survived by his seven children-Gary (Glenda), Don (Debbie), Ricky (Norma), Conroy (Andrea),Mark (Edith), Lois (Rick) Shaver and Melody (Aaron) Thue; eleven grandchildren-Jay, Arlette, Dusty, Holly, Lucas, Sarah, Jessica, Christopher, Vanessa, Carlene, and Karson; ten great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren, numerous sisters and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews. Family would like to thank Dr. Carulei and the Assiniboia Union Hospital nurses and staff for their care and compassion. As per Archie's wishes, a Celebration of His Life Service will be held in the spring of 2020 in Bengough, SK. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations to the Bengough Twilight Home Auxillary or to the South Country Health Care Foundation for the Assiniboia Union Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







