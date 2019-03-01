Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Clarke. View Sign

Audrey Clarke Audrey Helen Clarke (Bodie) was born on November 20, 1934 and passed away on February 16, 2019 at Providence Place, in Guardian Grove in Moose Jaw, SK. Audrey and Roy have three children: Dennis (Anita) and their children: James (Valerie), Nancy (Calder) Chubey, and Sarah Clarke (Jay); daughter Patricia (Barry) Hicks and their children: Daniel and Mark; and son David (Jackie) and their son Aidan. Audrey and Roy were blessed with seven great grandsons: Treyten and Ryden Hicks, Mason, Bodie and Lennox Clarke, and Parker and Hudson Chubey. Audrey is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Roy; her parents Arthur and Helen Bodie; her father-in-law Fred and her mother-in-law Julia Clarke; sister-in-law Winnifred Kuchel; brothers-in-law Peter Kuchel, Murray Davidson, Omer Bernardin; nephews Jack Bodie and Ken Davidson. Audrey is survived by her offspring, brother Burton Bodie (Clara), and sister Lila Bernardin and their families, and many nephews and nieces. Audrey spent her life doing work for the church. She was an active member of the UCW locally and provincially. She cooked for a lot of fowl suppers, baked for many bake sales and funeral lunches over her 60+ years with the Church. She loved to read, garden, sew, and her later years, camp especially in Waterton with her son David and family. She and Roy joined the Good Sam RV Club and they toured the province with their new great friends. Many winters she and Roy traveled down to Mesa to spend the winter months until Roy's eyesight was too much of a risk. At this time, the family would like to thank all the managers and staff of the Furrows and Faith Villa in Mossbank for their excellent care of both our parents. We would like to thank the staff of the Long-Term Care wing in Assiniboia Hospital, and the staff of Guardian Grove at Providence Place in Moose Jaw who took such excellent care of her. Thank you to the folks on Centennial Drive who we know kept an eye out for both our parents. Thank you to everyone for your expressions of sympathy, kindness, and support during this time. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Prince of Wales Cultural Centre Auditorium, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in Audrey's name will be gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Online condolences can be shared at







Audrey Helen Clarke (Bodie) was born on November 20, 1934 and passed away on February 16, 2019 at Providence Place, in Guardian Grove in Moose Jaw, SK. Audrey and Roy have three children: Dennis (Anita) and their children: James (Valerie), Nancy (Calder) Chubey, and Sarah Clarke (Jay); daughter Patricia (Barry) Hicks and their children: Daniel and Mark; and son David (Jackie) and their son Aidan. Audrey and Roy were blessed with seven great grandsons: Treyten and Ryden Hicks, Mason, Bodie and Lennox Clarke, and Parker and Hudson Chubey. Audrey is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Roy; her parents Arthur and Helen Bodie; her father-in-law Fred and her mother-in-law Julia Clarke; sister-in-law Winnifred Kuchel; brothers-in-law Peter Kuchel, Murray Davidson, Omer Bernardin; nephews Jack Bodie and Ken Davidson. Audrey is survived by her offspring, brother Burton Bodie (Clara), and sister Lila Bernardin and their families, and many nephews and nieces. Audrey spent her life doing work for the church. She was an active member of the UCW locally and provincially. She cooked for a lot of fowl suppers, baked for many bake sales and funeral lunches over her 60+ years with the Church. She loved to read, garden, sew, and her later years, camp especially in Waterton with her son David and family. She and Roy joined the Good Sam RV Club and they toured the province with their new great friends. Many winters she and Roy traveled down to Mesa to spend the winter months until Roy's eyesight was too much of a risk. At this time, the family would like to thank all the managers and staff of the Furrows and Faith Villa in Mossbank for their excellent care of both our parents. We would like to thank the staff of the Long-Term Care wing in Assiniboia Hospital, and the staff of Guardian Grove at Providence Place in Moose Jaw who took such excellent care of her. Thank you to the folks on Centennial Drive who we know kept an eye out for both our parents. Thank you to everyone for your expressions of sympathy, kindness, and support during this time. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Prince of Wales Cultural Centre Auditorium, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in Audrey's name will be gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca. Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close