Audrey Krett Audrey Krett was born March 20, 1930 to Stella Jensen in Asquith, Saskatchewan and passed away September 22, 2019 at the Lafleche Health Centre. She was raised by her grandparents, Anna and Jens Jensen. Audrey attended school at Eagle Creek School, Asquith School and Haney High, in B.C. She married Michael Krett in 1947 in Asquith, Saskatchewan. They had two children, Carmen and Darren, while living in Saskatoon, where they owned several service stations. In 1990 Audrey met Jim Hunt, with whom she spent 20 years traveling and enjoying summers at Lac La Peche. She spent her last years in Assiniboia and Lafleche, Saskatchewan, near her daughter. Audrey is predeceased by her husband Michael in 1986 and her son Darren in 1987. She is survived by her daughter Carmen (Michael) Cobbe, daughter-in-law Patsy Schoffer, friend Jim Hunt, grandchildren: Stacey (Jarrod) Tessier, Caley (Chad) Gareau, Patrick (Chantel) Cobbe, great-grandchildren: Giselle and Acadia Tessier, Maja, Lochlan and Leyton Gareau and Evelyn Cobbe. A family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Saskatoon, SK. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at







