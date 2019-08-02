Audrey Totton (09 - 30)
Obituary

Audrey Ethel Totton (nee Phillips) We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our Mom, Audrey, at the age of 92 on June 25, 2019. She was born September 30, 1926 in Kincaid, SK. Audrey married John Totton on Oct. 5, 1946 and resided on the farm at Coronach, SK and raised eight children. Predeceased by her husband, John and daughter Valerie Frank, Audrey is survived by seven children: Lanny (Brenda), Coleen (Paul), Garth (Jennine), Sheila (Rick), Shirley (Dave), Crystal (Shawn), Melodie (Marlin), son-in-law Rodney (Laura), 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Keeping with Audrey's request, there will be a private Family Graveside Service at Berg Cemetery, Coronach, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
