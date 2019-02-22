Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sawin. View Sign

Barbara Jane Sawin With family at her side, Barbara Jane Sawin (Wuschke), of Mossbank, SK, passed away Tuesday evening, February 5, 2019 at age 75. Barbara was born in Mossbank on March 16, 1943, although her birth was registered as March 23 -- the doctor got the wrong Tuesday! Her parents were Otto and Betty (nee Scott) Wuschke. She grew up on the family farm with her older brother Howard and younger brother Donald. In 1962 she married Donnie Lee (Butch) Sawin and together they raised 3 children -- Duane, Dionne & Darla. She worked at the local insurance agency for many years. After retirement she was able to do some travelling including Branson, Missouri and several trips to Yuma. She was also able to travel to Mexico to visit her cousin Tim that moved there. Barbara loved her family! She developed a very special bond with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved watching them in their sports, especially baseball and hockey. She has left a huge hole that is going to be difficult to heal! She leaves to mourn her husband Butch of 56 years, son Duane (Corinne), daughters Dionne (Lars) Tjeltveit and Darla (Grant dec'd) Sandbeck; grandchildren Kelly Sawin, Brandi Sawin, Kristie (Derek) Howe, Scotty (Sara) Sawin, Tyson (Ashley) Sawin, Andrew (Jazmin) Tjeltveit, Amber Sandbeck (dec'd), and Cassie Tjeltveit (Leon McCann); great-grandchildren Kali Sawin, Aria Sawin, Tylar, Hayden, Allix & Dylan Howe, Peyton, Hannah & William Sawin, & Rowyn Tjeltveit, also survived by two brothers Howard (Bea) and Donald (Wendy), many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Otto and Betty Wuschke, grandparents Albert & Natalie Wuschke, James and Mary Scott, son-in-law Grant Sandbeck and granddaughter Amber Sandbeck. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Assiniboia Union Hospital and the staff at the Long-Term Care, Assiniboia Union Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care of our mother. A private service of remembrance was held on Saturday February 9, 2019 and a community tea was held at the Cornerstone Gospel Church in Mossbank later in the afternoon. For those wishing, donations in Barbara name can be made to the Furrows and Faith Retirement Villa in Mossbank (PO Box 214, Mossbank, SK S0H 3G0). Many thanks to Anette Pryce of Ross Funeral Services for her compassion in assisting us with Mom's service and final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the Sawin family may be shared at







123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

