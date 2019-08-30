Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Fredrickson. View Sign Service Information Shanidar Funeral Services 115A - 1st Avenue East Rosetown , SK S0L 2V0 (306)-882-4224 Obituary

Beatrice Fredrickson It is with sadness the family of Beatrice Victoria (nee Prentice) Fredrickson announce her passing on August 13, 2019 at the Elrose Health Centre at the age of 97 years. Beatrice was born on August 20, 1921, on the family farm six miles south of Assiniboia to Fred and Victoria Prentice, fourth in a family of nine children. After high school, Beatrice studied stenography and learned the importance of maintaining a very sharp pencil, a skill she never lost. She was employed by J.D. Lalonde Insurance in St. Victor. She married Leo Fredrickson on June 10, 1943. They farmed near Willows for a number of years before moving to Kea Farm south of Assiniboia in 1953. When they retired from farming, Leo and Beatrice moved to Moose Jaw into a beautiful new home built by Tony Haluzan. After Leo passed away in 1998, Beatrice moved to Saskatoon in 2000 and then to Elrose in 2007. She lived independently in an apartment there until April of this year when she moved into the Elrose Health Centre. In addition to maintaining an immaculate home, Beatrice worked very hard alongside Leo throughout their farming years. She also created beauty and order in all that she touched: her home and yard, sewing and other handwork, art projects and gift wrapping. She added her flair and style to everything from fashion to presentation of delicious and attractive meals. Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Leo, her parents Fred and Victoria Prentice, four brothers - infant twins James and Jerry, Earl and Wilfred and three sisters - Gladys, Penny and Coralie. She is survived by three daughters - Dianne (Claire) Liefso, Judy (Dennis) Olson and Brenda (Kordell Josdal) Fredrickson; six grandchildren - Kenzie (Kristin) Liefso, Erin (Liefso) Damm, Darin (Anna Ivanov) Olson, Clayton (Vanessa Hope) Olson, Matthew (Shannon) Josdal and Dylan Josdal; and eleven great-grandchildren - Everett, Maguire and Ella Liefso; Cole and Reid Damm; Chloe and Celeste Olson; Riley, Jaxon, Kyle and Jake Olson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister Ethel Padfield, and one sister-in-law, Jo Prentice. In accordance with our mother's instructions, a graveside service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and immediately following the service, all were invited to gather with the family for a time of memories and fellowship at the Canalta Hotel meeting room in Assiniboia. Memorials in honour of Beatrice may be directed to the Elrose Health Centre Auxiliary, P.O. Box 100, Elrose, SK, S0L 0Z0. To send online condolences please visit





It is with sadness the family of Beatrice Victoria (nee Prentice) Fredrickson announce her passing on August 13, 2019 at the Elrose Health Centre at the age of 97 years. Beatrice was born on August 20, 1921, on the family farm six miles south of Assiniboia to Fred and Victoria Prentice, fourth in a family of nine children. After high school, Beatrice studied stenography and learned the importance of maintaining a very sharp pencil, a skill she never lost. She was employed by J.D. Lalonde Insurance in St. Victor. She married Leo Fredrickson on June 10, 1943. They farmed near Willows for a number of years before moving to Kea Farm south of Assiniboia in 1953. When they retired from farming, Leo and Beatrice moved to Moose Jaw into a beautiful new home built by Tony Haluzan. After Leo passed away in 1998, Beatrice moved to Saskatoon in 2000 and then to Elrose in 2007. She lived independently in an apartment there until April of this year when she moved into the Elrose Health Centre. In addition to maintaining an immaculate home, Beatrice worked very hard alongside Leo throughout their farming years. She also created beauty and order in all that she touched: her home and yard, sewing and other handwork, art projects and gift wrapping. She added her flair and style to everything from fashion to presentation of delicious and attractive meals. Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Leo, her parents Fred and Victoria Prentice, four brothers - infant twins James and Jerry, Earl and Wilfred and three sisters - Gladys, Penny and Coralie. She is survived by three daughters - Dianne (Claire) Liefso, Judy (Dennis) Olson and Brenda (Kordell Josdal) Fredrickson; six grandchildren - Kenzie (Kristin) Liefso, Erin (Liefso) Damm, Darin (Anna Ivanov) Olson, Clayton (Vanessa Hope) Olson, Matthew (Shannon) Josdal and Dylan Josdal; and eleven great-grandchildren - Everett, Maguire and Ella Liefso; Cole and Reid Damm; Chloe and Celeste Olson; Riley, Jaxon, Kyle and Jake Olson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister Ethel Padfield, and one sister-in-law, Jo Prentice. In accordance with our mother's instructions, a graveside service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and immediately following the service, all were invited to gather with the family for a time of memories and fellowship at the Canalta Hotel meeting room in Assiniboia. Memorials in honour of Beatrice may be directed to the Elrose Health Centre Auxiliary, P.O. Box 100, Elrose, SK, S0L 0Z0. To send online condolences please visit shanidarfuneralservices.com . Arrangements entrusted to Amanda Starosta. Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close