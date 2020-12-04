Beatrice Cecile McDowell June 13th 1939 - November 18th 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Beatrice (Aussant) McDowell passed away at Dr. Wigmore hospital in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on November 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Beatrice was born in Gravelbourg, Sk, and grew up in the Assiniboia and Gravelbourg area. She was the sixth of twelve children. It was in Assiniboia where she met and married the love of her life Willis McDowell in 1957. They started their family in Assiniboia and in 1965 they moved to Moose Jaw where Kevin and Richard were born. Predeceased by her father Omer and mother Irene, brother's Henri, and Ron, sister's Yvette, and Aline. Beatrice will be greatly missed by her husband Willis, children: Randy (Krystol), Brenda (Kelly), Charlene (Bob), Kevin (Gwen) and Richard (Amy), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Laurette, Simone and Agnes, brothers Emile, Gilles, Claude and Alain. At Beatrice's home everyone was welcome, her house was the place where everyone gathered- it was full of people, food, laughter, and teasing. The sink was never empty of dishes to be washed and the coffee pot was always ready to be turned on for Willis. She would grow a huge garden and can enough pickles, tomatoes and fruit to last many meals. Beatrice would never back down and stood her ground for family and friends but if she seen a worm she was calling for Willis to get it for her. As the family grew older, and more children were born she became grandma B to all, related or not. Beatrice had a big heart filled with love for all her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, godchildren, children and grandchildren, it's no wonder she was tired and was taken from us. She will be remembered for all the unconditional support and love bestowed to all, as only our mom could do. Heartfelt thanks go to Dr Sanderson and Dr Van Eeden for their compassion in caring for our mom, the family also is sincerely grateful for the staff at Dr F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital especially RN's Megan, Sarah and Britainy for their thoughtful and attentive care. A Celebration of Life will be planned for Beatrice at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Canadian Cancer Society
1910 McIntyre St Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Gary McDowell, Michelle Ellis, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com