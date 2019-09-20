Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Nelson. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Beatrice Nelson Beatrice Nelson (nee Ching), passed away September 7, 2019 at the Coronach & District Health Centre, Coronach, Saskatchewan, at the age of 94. Beatrice was born January 31, 1925 to Harry and Annie Ching, on NE 19-02-27 W2, Coronach district. She grew up on her parents? farm and attended school in Coronach. During the Second World War, Beatrice enlisted in the RCAF and served as a driver. She was stationed in the Maritimes, as she was too young to be allowed to go overseas. Her future husband, Nels Nelson served overseas in England for four years. When he returned home, Beatrice and Nels married, on April 6, 1946. The young couple farmed in the Coronach district, raising a family of 5 children: Joan, James, Reginald, Dennis and Lloyd. Beatrice was a skilled seamstress and sewing instructor. She was a member of the WHO Club, U.C.W. and the Legion. She loved gardening, her flowers and quilting - - quilting was her passion. Once retired, Beatrice and Nels spent over 40 winters in Arizona. They enjoyed camping and fishing during the summers in the north. Beatrice is survived by her loving children: Joan Wagner (Ron Aust), James, Reginald (Terry), Dennis (Cathy) and Lloyd (Dawn); 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren: Clair Wagner (Gord Hardwick), Marsh Wagner (Darlene Naka) and Zoe Wagner; Jason Wagner; Blaine Nelson (Michelle) and Alex and Kate; Keith Nelson (Tanya) and Joshua and Matthew; Erin Kowalchuk (Dan) and Draven; Amy Miller (Owen); Andrew Nelson; Vanessa Cremers (Derek); Andrea Power (Kirk) and Bjorn, brother-in-law Harold Siggelkow, and numerous nieces and nephews. Beatrice is predeceased by her parents Harry and Annie Ching, husband Nels, son-in-law Bill Wagner, her sisters: Dorothy Miller (Jack), Florence Nelson (George), Marjorie Franklin (Cliff), Vivian Schendel (Wilfred) and Pat Siggelkow, sister-in-law Emily Beattie (Don) and brother-in-law Henry Nelson (Joyce). A family graveside service will take place at a later date, at Coronach Cemetery, Coronach, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Beatrice may be made to the Coronach & Area Health Care Foundation, PO Box 150, Coronach S0H 0Z0. Expressions of sympathy for the Nelson family may be shared at







