Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3173 Obituary

Bev Mytroen With great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful little fighter; wife, mom, and nana, Beverly Anne Mytroen (Prentice) at the age of 67 on October 29th, 2019 in Assiniboia, with her husband by her side after 40+ years fighting MS. Beverly, better known as Bev was a classy, kind hearted, little woman with the determination to never let her disease over take her. You never heard her complain of the challenges she faced; she would take whatever MS attack and accept it and learn to work with it to keep succeeding. Many knew Bev from all her years working at Carole's Creations and assisting women to look their best, making some life long friends and helping those husbands buy the best clothing gifts for their wives. Bev's biggest love was her family; married to her best friend for 45 years doing absolutely everything together for their family and raising their two children and enjoying their four grandchildren. She would spend hours in the yard from picking weeds to pruning hundreds of trees making it look like a park to sitting on the step brushing the dogs and sneaking that smoke in to riding passenger on the gator with the grandsons while collecting unique rocks. If you knew her, you knew she had a huge love of fashion and all the things that go along with; dressing like a million dollars always. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James, daughter Nicole and son-in-law, Gerald and grandsons Cody (Lily), Antony, Nickolas, son Chad and friend Angela and granddaughter Kirsten and siblings: Valerie (Roger) Kelly, Robert (Linda dec'd), Brad (dec'd) (Cherie), Malcolm (Bridgette), Graham (Pam), Ang (Trent) Martel, Delphy (Steve) Melnyk, Kelvin (Pam) Mytroen, nephews and nieces, aunts, cousins and many dear friends. Beverly is predeceased by her parents Earl and Virginia Prentice, her in-laws Orville and Esther Mytroen, brother Bradley Prentice and nephew Jared Prentice, sister-in-law Linda Prentice, aunts, uncles and some close friends. In respect of mom's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for only immediate family. Memorial donations in Beverly's name can be made to the MS Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Please respect our loss and allow us to grieve as a family. All thoughtful visits and kind gestures of food and gifts are respectfully declined at this time. Bev's eldest grandson wrote the following words: "On this day, I am happy, it may not seem like it, and I have to keep trying to make myself even believe it. That woman is pain free. I don't remember seeing Grandma walk without a limp, but I'd bet my bottom dollar she is right now. Likely picking the ripest raspberries with her beloved mother, I am happy, because I know she is. The grey curtains of this life has rolled back, and her ever-lasting journey has only just begun. It isn't often in our lives that we come across someone so special that a person stays with you forever. Grandma was that kind of person. The only way to get hurt in this life is to care. Grandma cared more than most, loved more than most and was made to suffer more than most because of it. But no matter how many times she was knocked down or made to endure things that no one should, she just kept coming back; caring more and loving more -- opening herself up to even more pain. Yet there were never any complaints or bitterness -- it was the only way she knew how to live. The kind of love Grandma felt for us was a love without condition. She may not have approved of everything we did, may not have liked some of the decisions we made, and she was sure to let us know about it, but again, out of care and love. She just kept loving us, letting us know that she was there and if we ever needed her, we could count on her to listen, to comfort, to help, to nag. She lived a simple life. It didn't take much to make her happy -- a phone call, a card, a visit or a kiss before saying good night, or a hug, even if it resulted in a couple broken ribs. We were the most important people in the world to her. She lived to make our lives better and was proud of us. To think that someone like her felt that way about us should make us all feel more than just a little good. We can never forget that there is a part of her in each of us, something that she gave to us and asked nothing for in return. Money can be squandered and property ruined, but what we inherited from her cannot be damaged, destroyed or lost. It is permanent, and it keeps her from becoming more than just a wonderful memory. It allows her in so many ways to remain just as alive as always -- alive through us. A person only truly dies when they are forgotten, and Beverly surely will not go easy. There have been and will be times in our lives when situations arise where we'll want so much to talk to her, be with her or ask her just what we should do. I hope that, when those times come, we can begin to look to each other and find that part of her that she gave to each of us. Maybe we can learn to lean on each other and rely on each other the way we always knew that we could with her. Maybe then she won't seem quite so far away. So, for your wisdom, your humor, tenderness and compassion, your understanding, your patience and your love; thank you, Grandma, because of you the mould has been broken. And of course Bapa, it absolutely goes without saying, that from the bottom of her heart, and everyone here, thank you for taking such wonderful care of our dear Beverly. It was our honour to call her our friend, and my privilege to call her grandma. Most importantly, it's never goodbye." Rest In Peace our little fighter as the world mourns your loss, the heavens gained an amazing angel!! Till we meet again!!







