Bradley Hoglund Bradley Ian Willard Hoglund, of Assiniboia, SK, passed away on December 28, 2018. He was born on November 8, 1945 in Assiniboia, went to High School in Assiniboia, took machinist training at STI in Moose Jaw. He was employed at Ipsco as a machinist before taking over the family farm. Brad loved refurbishing old cars as a hobby and using his machinist training on the farm. He was predeceased by his father Willard in 1974 and his mother Flora in 2011. Brad is survived by his two sisters Darlene (George) Germaine of Regina and Marlene Seffern of California; his daughter Chantelle - her three children; Sophie, Jaeger, and Nixon Ternes, his daughter Paige (Dana) Shaw - their sons Finn and Chase and his son Colby (Ashley) - and their four children Aspen, Becket, Foster and Hampton; three neices and a nephew. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK.







Bradley Ian Willard Hoglund, of Assiniboia, SK, passed away on December 28, 2018. He was born on November 8, 1945 in Assiniboia, went to High School in Assiniboia, took machinist training at STI in Moose Jaw. He was employed at Ipsco as a machinist before taking over the family farm. Brad loved refurbishing old cars as a hobby and using his machinist training on the farm. He was predeceased by his father Willard in 1974 and his mother Flora in 2011. Brad is survived by his two sisters Darlene (George) Germaine of Regina and Marlene Seffern of California; his daughter Chantelle - her three children; Sophie, Jaeger, and Nixon Ternes, his daughter Paige (Dana) Shaw - their sons Finn and Chase and his son Colby (Ashley) - and their four children Aspen, Becket, Foster and Hampton; three neices and a nephew. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Expressions of sympathy for the Hoglund family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

