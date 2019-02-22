Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brony Iwanicki. View Sign

Brony Iwanicki Brony Iwanicki was born on September 1, 1926, to Mary and Joseph Iwanicki, in Zarubince, Poland. Joe immigrated to Canada, with Mary and Brony following in 1929. The family lived in Glentworth, Assiniboia, and later Moose Jaw. Brony met Meryle Seymour in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and they were married February 5, 1949. Bill passed away at age 92, on February 7, 2019. Over the years Bill worked at Central Motors and Johnson Seymour Sales in Moose Jaw. Bill and Meryle had 5 children, Terry (Roland) Dumelie, Karol (Bruce) Flynn, Lee Mountain, Dave (Jenny) Iwanicki, and Chris Iwanicki. While in Moose Jaw Bill and Meryle were co-founders of the White Track ski resort. Bill was one of the first instructors, and a member of the ski patrol. He and Meryle were Rider season ticket holders. The family moved to Glentworth when Bill bought Glentworth Motors, a Ford, Cockshutt, New Holland dealership. He later became a Polaris dealer, so snowmobiling kept the family busy in the winter. Bill raised and raced registered quarter horses. He loved the outdoors. Photography was his passion and he excelled at it. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Meryle, and brother Hank, brother-in-law Bob Seymour. He is survived by his 5 children and grandchildren Jesse Dumelie, Derek Flynn (Tamara), great-grandson Austin Flynn, Tracey Flynn and great-grandson Josh Sartison, Melanie Flynn (Chad Jackson), and great grandchildren, Jacoby, McKenna, Brooke and Chase, Taylor and Andrew Mountain (Alexandria Renwick), Joseph (Theresa) Iwanicki, great granddaughter Charlotte, Becky, Tom and Amy Iwanicki. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Lois Adams, Gayle Seymour and Lil Iwanicki.





