Carmen Hysuick
Carmen Francoise Marie (nee Tessier) Hysuick of Wood Mountain, SK, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer with family by her side on Sunday, November 1, at the age of 71 years. She was born on March 6, 1949 in Lafleche, SK. Carmen began her teaching career in 1969 and retired in 2002, a career that spanned over thirty years. It was while teaching in Wood Mountain she met her soul mate Dennis Hysuick. They were married on June 30, 1971. They were blessed with two beautiful children, daughter Juanita and son Chad. She loved teaching, especially reading to her students after lunch, and supervising sports. She enjoyed volunteering in her community, gardening, bird watching, quilting, reading, and attending her children and grandkids many activities. Carmen treasured time with her family playing rodeo announcer in the basement, board games, camping and fishing. Many fond memories were made socializing and playing cards with neighbors and friends. She will be dearly missed. Carmen is survived by her husband Dennis Hysuick of 49 years; daughter Juanita Hysuick, grandson Dakota (Chantel) and great-granddaughter Cashlea; son Chad (Donna) Hysuick and grandson Shay; sisters Diane (Len) Ross and Claudette Tessier; sisters-in-law Cindy Tessier and Lenora Rotariu; brother-in-law Garry (Louise) Hysuick numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jules and Marie (Chorel) Tessier; brother Ronald Tessier; parents-in-law Lee and Helen (Coroluick) Hysuick; sister-in-law Joan McGonigal; brothers-in-law Iver Hysuick and Mike Rotariu. A Private Family Funeral Service was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Carmen to the Wood Mountain Historical Museum, Box 53 Wood Mountain SK S0H 4L0, or Wood Mountain Regional Park, Box 14 Wood Mountain SK S0H 4L0 were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels