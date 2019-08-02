Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celestina Miller. View Sign Obituary

Celestina Regina Miller It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Celestina Regina (Bengert) Miller on July 16, 2019, at Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw. She was born on November 27, 1933. Celestina was predeceased by her husband Harold Lenord Miller (2017). She will be lovingly remembered by her children Laura-Lee (Tom) Coward, Gerald (Brigitte) Miller, Marina (Forrest) Thomson, Joan Miller, Mary-Lynn Miller. Celestina was affectionately known as Grossel to her 11 grandchildren Nathan Miller, Karl (Deanne) Miller, Andrew (Angela) Miller, Claire Thomson (Corey), Marc Miller, Stephanie Thomson (Justin), Jenna (Kelvin) Sattler, Matthew Thomson, Christina Koeleman, Emma Koeleman, Sarina Miller and 8 great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Edward (Leona) Bengert; brothers-in-law Irwin Dauk, Wilmer (Mary) Miller; sisters-in-law Lorraine Beler, Leila (William) Miller-Ashby; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Emma (Schergevitch) and Karl Bengert; mother and father-in-law Amanda (Morrissette) and Ralph Miller; sister Louise Dauk; brothers-in-law Robert Beler and Vern Miller. Celestina attended Mankota School until Grade 10 and Sion Academy Convent in Moose Jaw for Grade 11. She then worked at the Mankota Hospital as a nurse's aide. In 1956, Celestina entered the Grey Nuns School of nursing at St. Boniface, Manitoba to become a LPN. After completion of her studies, she worked at Lafleche, Balcares, and Mankota Hospital. On November 10, 1958, Celestina married Harold Miller. They resided on a farm south of Mankota in the district of Summercove. Celestina and Harold shared 58 wonderful wedded years. Family times were most important to Celestina. They were blessed to have travelled to numerous places throughout Canada, USA, and overseas. Celestina enjoyed gardening, raising poultry, and putting up numerous preserves. She enjoyed a fulfilling career in nursing, taking her refresher course in 1974. A Family Mass was held at Church of Our Lady and officiated by Reverend Father Jake Ibay. A Memorial Luncheon was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Room 44, Prairie Oasis, 955 Thatcher Dr. E., Moose Jaw, SK. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca







