Charlotte Marie Radu February 12, 1927 - June 6, 2020 On June 6, 2020, Charlotte Marie Radu passed away peacefully at the Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Charlotte was born February 12, 1927 in Lafleche, Saskatchewan. Growing up, she was good in sports and loved baseball and skating. She took a sewing course in Calgary after high school and did mending and sewing at women clothing store.She met George in Wood Mountain SK. They married in Assiniboia in 1950 and had three sons: Mark, Rick and David. Charlotte was a kind, caring and fun loving person who devoted her life to the raising of her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining family and friends. She had a devout faith and was very involved in St. George's Parish in many capacities, especially with the CWL.Charlotte was predeceased by her parents Henry Regimbald (1941) and Olive Decock (1982) and by her step-father Richard Decock (1961); three brothers: Hubert, Wilfred and Alfred and her niece Patricia Stevenson. She is survived by three sons: Mark (Laurie-Ann) of Saskatoon, Rick (Debra) of Toronto and David (Carol) of Ottawa, five nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, her sister Lucille (George) Janigan of Ottawa and her sister-in-law Victoria (Lorne) Patterson of Cochrane, AB. The private Family Funeral Liturgy Service was held at the Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Denis Remot officiating. Pallbearers are Rick, David and Carol, Mark and Mark's children Megan and Joe. The eulogy presented by, son Mark. Members of the C.W.L. formed a Guard of Honour (outside on east side of chapel due to Covid-19 policy). Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in Memory of Charlotte may be made to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Ross Payant Centennial Home, PO Box 124, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0. Please join in remembering Charlotte by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Radu family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.