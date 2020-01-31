Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Baniulis. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Cheryl Baniulis Cheryl Elaine Baniulis (nee Duncan) passed away peacefully Tuesday January 14, 2020 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Cheryl was born June 19, 1953 in Regina, Saskatchewan to John and Anne Duncan. Cheryl was the youngest of 6 children. She was raised on the family farm north of Coronach. Cheryl married her husband and best friend, Darryl Joseph Baniulis in Coronach, Saskatchewan on June 28, 1974. The couple moved from Winnipeg to Estevan, Saskatchewan in 1976, where they had two daughters Lisa and Trisha. In 1979 they moved to Coronach, Saskatchewan where they had their son Todd and Cheryl worked at Sask Power. They continued to work, live and raise their family in Coronach, Saskatchewan. Cheryl loved to spend time with family and friends. She always loved socializing and a good laugh and continued to make all around her laugh until the very end. Cheryl was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, aunt and friend. Cheryl is survived by her daughters Lisa Kelly (Chris), Trisha Mattson ( Clarke White), son Todd Baniulis (Kimberly) and grandchildren Daine Mattson, Mackenzie Kelly, Olivia and Ethan Baniulis and Liam White, father-in-law Joseph Baniulis, brother Bryan Duncan, sisters Helen Wagner and Linda Volk and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl is predeceased by her husband Darryl Baniulis, parents John and Anne Duncan, grandson Declan Kelly, brother Jack Duncan, sister Karen Kuzniak, brother-in-law Alvin Wagner, mother-in-law Betty Baniulis. Celebration of Cheryl's life was held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Coronach Alliance Church with Linda Kirby presiding (United Church of Canada). Urn Bearer was Todd; tribute delivered by Todd and Lisa; and poem read by daughter-in-law Kimberly. Donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Services, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.







