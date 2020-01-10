Claudette Ferguson It is with deep sadness, we regret to announce the sudden tragic passing of my wife, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Claudette Ferguson (nee Marcoux) on Friday, December 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Bertha Marcoux and two children during infancy. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, William Ferguson. Children; Denise Banga (Gerald Matechuk), Yvonne Stonechild (Robin), Maurice Nokusis, Suzanne Mayer (Rick), Nicole Nokusis (Blaine Cook), Dominic Nokusis (Barb), Monique Bellegarde (Albert), her sisters, Louise Tetreault (Raymond), Angele Gelineau (predeceased Philippe) and brother Martial Marcoux, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Traditional Wake will be held Friday evening, January 17, 2020 and Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., both services at the Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation Community Centre, Wood Mountain, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020