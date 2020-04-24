Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colette Duperreault. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

COLETTE CELINE DUPERREAULT AUGUST 16, 1955 - MARCH 31, 2020 Colette passed away March 31, 2020 at age 64. She was predeceased by her parents, Camille and Jeanne, siblings: Felix Lemieux, Clement Lemieux, Jeannine Hull, Raymond Lemieux and Laurent Lemieux. Colette is lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Robert; two children: Eric (Tara) and their children: Antoni, Alexis and Arran; Celine (Dan) Brewer and their children Hope and Lucas; siblings: Evelyn Campbell, Paulette Donaldson, Suzanne Metzger, Therese Martel, Alphonse Lemieux, Valerie Patron and Rosalie Robins, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Colette and Robert lived in Willow Bunch for over 44 years. In this time Colette had a 30 year career at the local coal mine, which she was rightfully proud of. What else did she do in those 44 years? While it's impossible to properly sum up a life lived fully, it was the things that mattered most to her that will be remembered. She was a nature lover, extremely creative and tech savvy. She loved spending time with her family, often at their family cabin. She helped design and build the family home on the acreage in Willow Bunch. She spent countless hours working in the yard and in her flower gardens. She enjoyed trying new hobbies, like painting or beading. She could name a bird just from its call. After her retirement, she immersed herself in genealogy where she spent a great deal of time learning about the family history of both the Lemieux and the Duperreault families. When she wasn't gathering family tree information or building her website, she volunteered at the Willow Bunch Museum. If you ask anyone for a memory of Colette, you'll hear fond memories of her smile, her laughter and how special she made people feel. You'll hear countless stories about her giggle as she concocted a good humored prank. Colette will forever be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Liturgy Service was held April 4, 2020 at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. (with streamlining to family and friends). Father Gerry Bauche officiated. Tribute was given by Colette's children Eric and Celine. Pallbearers were Darryl Montgomery, Danny Montgomery, Jason Lemieux and Eric Lemieux. Interment at St. Ignace Roman Catholic Cemetery, Willow Bunch, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







