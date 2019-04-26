Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cyril Bushell. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Cyril William Bushell passed away peacefully and with dignity on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Assiniboia Long Term Care Home. Cyril is predeceased by his parents Doris (Langdon) and George Bushell, his mother and father-in-law Hulda (Redlick) and August Drewitz, brother-in-law Tom Smith , brothers and sisters-in-law Sam and Elsie Berner, Art and Doreen Drewitz, and sister-in-law Donna Drewitz. Cyril is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, of almost 71 years, Edna and their children: Rod (Dayle) of Limerick, Don (Marlene) of Limerick and Arlene of Assiniboia; his grandchildren Jeff (Beth) of Limerick, Dallas (Genelle) of Moose Jaw, Calder (Nancy) and Colby (Brittany) both of Saskatoon, Spencer (Corallee) and Lyndsey both of Assiniboia, and Kristen (Nathan) of Regina; and his great grandchildren: Quinton, Aubree, Sawyer, Cohen, Parker, Collyns and Hudson, sister Doreen Smith, and brother-in-law Norman Drewitz. Cyril was born on March 1, 1921 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. His sister Doreen followed a year and a half later. The family moved to a farm north of Limerick in 1923. Cyril loved driving a team of horses and drove the team to Orinoco School where he attended. Cyril had a passion for horses, raising cows, pigs and chickens. Cyril and his dad farmed together for many years and then his sons and grandson joined him in the farming operation. He loved spring and couldn't wait to get his famous lunch (peanut butter buns) and off to the farm he would go. On April 21, 1948 Cyril married the love of his life Edna Drewitz. They lived on the farm until 1967 and then moved into Limerick. Cyril continued to farm after they moved into town. He was involved in many boards and committees, Limerick United Church, Town Council, Rink Board (he was also the caretaker for many years at the rink where he enjoyed the odd piece of pie and card game), Limerick 49ers and Hall Board. Cyril was well respected in the community and everyone enjoyed visiting with him. He had an incredible knack of remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and dates in general, he was a bit of a historian regarding Limerick. He loved spending time with his family and was always excited to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren to give them the famous whisker rub. His true passion was farming but he also loved spending time with family and friends playing cards. Cyril loved old time music and never missed going to dances. Cyril's incredible wit and smile brought so much joy to so many people, always willing to lend a hand to family and friends. He will truly be missed by so many people. Funeral Service celebrating Cyril's life was held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Trinity United Church. Reverend Linda Tomlinson-Seebach officiated. A loving tribute was shared by Marlene Bushell. Pallbearers were his grandchildren. Interment took place after the service at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Donations in Cyril's memory can be made to the Trinity United Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

