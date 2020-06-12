Dale Hornung
Dale Hornung With great sadness, the family of Dale Hornung announce his unexpected passing on Monday, May 25th, 2020 in his home at the age of 66. He was predeceased by his wife, Sue Hornung, as well as his parents. Dale is survived by his brother Doug Hornung, his children Casandra (Mark), Tinda (Jon), Rob (Amanda) and his grandchildren Zarek and Levyn. He will also be deeply missed by his life partner Deb Pennington. Dale was a kind man with a great sense of humour. He enjoyed fishing and was a true jack of all trades. Keeping with Dale's request, there will be no public Celebration of Remembrance. Please join in remembering Dale by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Hornung family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.




Published in Assiniboia Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
