Dale Norman McDonald October 5, 1961 - July 29, 2020
Dale Norman McDonald passed away at the Assiniboia Union Hospital on July 29, 2020, with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Colleen (nee Sheldon) McDonald; son Jasper (Joanna) McDonald and grandson Kaiden; daughter Sheila Hawkins (Curtis) and grandson Hunter; stepson Tennesy Cote; son Zander McDonald; brother Dwayne (Rosanne) McDonald; brother Darrell (Bev) McDonald; sister Shelly (Clay) Barber; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dave and Shirley Sheldon; brother-in-law Chris (Christine) Sheldon, brother-in-law Shawn (Kelly) Sheldon, brother-in-law Greg Sheldon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Dale was predeceased by his stepson Colton Cote, parents Norm and Elaine (nee Fink) McDonald and niece Whitney McDonald. Dale was born on October 5, 1961, in Lafleche, SK. The oldest son born to Norman and Elaine McDonald. He attended school in Assiniboia. He enjoyed all sports. He was an amazing hockey and lacrosse player, however, later in life, nothing compared to his love of WWF Wrestling, affectionately known by Dale as "WWF raaaasslin". He played the drums, was a fan of Star Trek, enjoyed fishing, and was an exceptionally good cook, always making the Christmas turkey. Dale was a hard worker. One of his first jobs was working with his Dad at North America Redi Mix, breaking bags of cement. He then worked at the Red & White grocery. He spent many years working with public works and parks & recreation for both the Town of Assiniboia and the Town of Bassano. He also owned and operated four restaurants.: L&D Cafe in Lafleche, the Lodge Hotel, and Sub shops in Assiniboia. Dale loved spending time with his beloved wife Colleen and his precious family. "Don't Worry About Me, I'm Fine!" Graveside Service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Mount Hope Cemetery Assiniboia, SK with Father Dennis Remot celebrant. The reader was Joshua McDonald. Eulogists were Dwayne McDonald, Shelly Barber, Colleen McDonald, Darrell McDonald. Urn Bearers were Jasper McDonald, Sheila Hawkins, Tennesy Cote and Zander McDonald. Memorial Donations in Dale's memory to Ronald McDonald House were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca.