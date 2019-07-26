Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Tindall. View Sign Obituary

Dale Glendon Tindall May 30, 1941 - Coronach, Saskatchewan July 14, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Dale Tindall of Airdrie, AB, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 78 years. He worked in the oil industry all his life and traveled throughout the world. Dale was an avid golfer. Dale is survived by his brother Merle; his aunts, Ethel Kelly, Kay Tindall, Margaret Harkness, Gladys Anderson; and numerous cousins. Dale was predeceased by his wife Diann; and his parents Glen and Emma Tindall. A Family Graveside will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through





The family would like to thank his family physician Dr. Kruchar, Dr. Bebb and the staff at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, as well as his caregiver Patricia for the care and compassion she gave him over the past four and a half years. In living memory of Dale Tindall, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Airdrie, 300 TOWERLANE DRIVE, AIRDRIE, AB, Telephone: 403-948-1100.

