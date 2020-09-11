Daryl Vernon Berggren
Funeral service for Daryl Vernon Berggren, late of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, who passed away on August 28, 2020, was held in the Chapel of Ross Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Father Dennis Remot officiating. Tributes were given by nephew Trevor and brother Randy, followed by a special musical tribute. Pallbearers are: his sons, John and Mark; his grandson Joshua Giesbrecht and his nephews, Colin, Trevor and Ken Berggren. Interment followed at the Verwood Cemetery, Verwood, Sask. Daryl was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on July 31, 1948. He attended school in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatoon and Regina. His fondest memories growing up were the times he spent at his Grandpa and Grandma Larson's farm in the Verwood district. Until his retirement, he was a flooring installer for 40 plus years. He really enjoyed meeting all the different people through his work. He loved listening to music and even plucked away on the guitar himself. He was a very social person and loved to visit with family and friends (and with complete strangers too). He met his wife, Donna, in 1971, and they were married that same year on December 24. They had three sons, Philip, Mark and John. Daryl is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, Mark (Ashley) and their daughter, Emily; his son, John and his son, Joshua Giesbrecht; his brothers, Randy Berggren (Peggy), Dave Berggren (Diane), Ross Berggren (Shirley); his sister, Kathy Blayone (Joe); his uncle, Herb Larson; his sisters-in-law, June Schaefer and Myrna Mackay, his much loved nephews and nieces, numerous cousins; Donna?s daughter, Tara Remenda (Danny) and their son, Nicholas Remenda. Daryl was predeceased by his oldest son, Philip Berggren, his parents, Eric Berggren and Elaine Berggren-Oncescu, his parents-in-law, Gordon and Ivy MacKay, his paternal and maternal grandparents, his brothers-in-law, Malcolm MacKay and Richard Schaefer, his grand-nephew, Justin Fitzsimmons, much loved aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to name. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations to a charity of the donor's choice. Please join in remembering Daryl by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
