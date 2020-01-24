Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Baker. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Denis Baker Denis Baker passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the F. W. Wigmore Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK, at the age of 75. Denis was predeceased by his parents Pat and Gladys (Hoffos) Baker; brothers: Ronnie, Wayne and Larry (Margaret), sisters: Doreen (Don) Moe and Wanda Baker; brother-in-law Norman Kerr. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 53 years Karen (Loken), two children, son Shawn, his wife Melanie and daughter Stacy; four precious granddaughters: Brieanne (Levi Clark), Mia, Halle (Riley Bjorgan) and Emma; great granddaughters Ava and Eleanor Clark; sisters Maxine (Earl) Griener and Evelyn Kerr, brother Jim, sister-in-law Joan Baker along with many beloved nieces, nephews and the Loken family. Denis was the 7th of 9 children born to Pat and Gladys Baker and lived on the family farm, east of Vantage, SK. He began his schooling in the little Country school called Hilton, near his home. When it closed, he attended Vantage, Congress and finished up high school in Assiniboia. His dream was always to be a farmer and started working for neighbors at an early age. Following high school, he began working as a grader operator for the local R. M. alongside his uncle Lorne Hoffos and also began his farming life with his brother Ron. In 1966 Denis married his high school sweetheart, Karen Loken. Together they raised their two children Shawn and Stacy in the farm lifestyle they all loved. Denis was so proud when Shawn and Melanie acquired the Baker homestead farm, raised their daughters there, receiving the Centennial Farm Award in 2009 and also became his closest neighbor. Denis was all about family, so "the farm" continued to be the centre for reunions, gatherings and good times. Family from near and far loved to come and lend a helping hand on the farm, and not always the fun jobs like operating tractors or combines. Denis' dementia diagnosis became his toughest journey. Thanksgiving 2019, while still at home, he spent time cutting grass with Shawn. Everyone was home, family photos taken, lots of fun and laughter, with the family Thanksgiving dinner at the farm. He got his big hugs from each and every one and the "I love you Grampa's". Once again at Christmas he was happy to know and receive another round of hugs from everyone. Denis' family have deep gratitude for the staff at "Guardian Grove" in Providence Place, Moose jaw, for all the love and care they gave Denis in his brief stay there and to all the compassionate staff and doctors at F. W. Wigmore Hospital. Funeral service was held at Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Pastor Bob Langdon presiding. Tribute was given by his children Shawn and Stacy Baker. Scripture readings were given by his granddaughters Brieanne, Mia, Halle and Emma Baker. Music ministry provided by Messiah Lutheran Church Gospel Band. Special recorded music "Homestead", written by Craig Recksiedler for the Baker Centennial Reunion in 2009, vocals by Craig and Stacy. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in memory of Denis may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK or Furrows and Faith Retirement Co-operative, Mossbank, SK or the Alzheimer Society of Sask. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







Denis Baker passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the F. W. Wigmore Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK, at the age of 75. Denis was predeceased by his parents Pat and Gladys (Hoffos) Baker; brothers: Ronnie, Wayne and Larry (Margaret), sisters: Doreen (Don) Moe and Wanda Baker; brother-in-law Norman Kerr. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 53 years Karen (Loken), two children, son Shawn, his wife Melanie and daughter Stacy; four precious granddaughters: Brieanne (Levi Clark), Mia, Halle (Riley Bjorgan) and Emma; great granddaughters Ava and Eleanor Clark; sisters Maxine (Earl) Griener and Evelyn Kerr, brother Jim, sister-in-law Joan Baker along with many beloved nieces, nephews and the Loken family. Denis was the 7th of 9 children born to Pat and Gladys Baker and lived on the family farm, east of Vantage, SK. He began his schooling in the little Country school called Hilton, near his home. When it closed, he attended Vantage, Congress and finished up high school in Assiniboia. His dream was always to be a farmer and started working for neighbors at an early age. Following high school, he began working as a grader operator for the local R. M. alongside his uncle Lorne Hoffos and also began his farming life with his brother Ron. In 1966 Denis married his high school sweetheart, Karen Loken. Together they raised their two children Shawn and Stacy in the farm lifestyle they all loved. Denis was so proud when Shawn and Melanie acquired the Baker homestead farm, raised their daughters there, receiving the Centennial Farm Award in 2009 and also became his closest neighbor. Denis was all about family, so "the farm" continued to be the centre for reunions, gatherings and good times. Family from near and far loved to come and lend a helping hand on the farm, and not always the fun jobs like operating tractors or combines. Denis' dementia diagnosis became his toughest journey. Thanksgiving 2019, while still at home, he spent time cutting grass with Shawn. Everyone was home, family photos taken, lots of fun and laughter, with the family Thanksgiving dinner at the farm. He got his big hugs from each and every one and the "I love you Grampa's". Once again at Christmas he was happy to know and receive another round of hugs from everyone. Denis' family have deep gratitude for the staff at "Guardian Grove" in Providence Place, Moose jaw, for all the love and care they gave Denis in his brief stay there and to all the compassionate staff and doctors at F. W. Wigmore Hospital. Funeral service was held at Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Pastor Bob Langdon presiding. Tribute was given by his children Shawn and Stacy Baker. Scripture readings were given by his granddaughters Brieanne, Mia, Halle and Emma Baker. Music ministry provided by Messiah Lutheran Church Gospel Band. Special recorded music "Homestead", written by Craig Recksiedler for the Baker Centennial Reunion in 2009, vocals by Craig and Stacy. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in memory of Denis may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK or Furrows and Faith Retirement Co-operative, Mossbank, SK or the Alzheimer Society of Sask. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close