Dianne Foster It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother Dianne (Roberta) Foster. Dianne passed away in her sleep at the Misericordia hospital on May 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Sam Foster; mom and dad; Marguerite and Harold Sanderson; brother, Ron (Jenny) Sanderson. Dianne is survived by her sons Blaine (Charlotte) Foster; Farrel Foster; Darren (Jacquie) Foster; daughter Kathy (Chuck) Lepage; her grandchildren Suzanne, Kristin, Sam, Dylan, Ryan, Michael (Jordyn); great-grandchild Chloe along with many nieces and nephews. Dianne was a very kind and gentle soul who had a passion for life finding beauty in everything and everyone. She was a wonderful mother who enriched our lives and made beautiful warm memories for her family and friends. She was an adventurous woman who loved to travel with her husband of 59 years. She loved animals with a passion and had many hobbies such as riding and taking care of horses; sewing; flower arranging; gardening and scrapbooking with her buddies. She especially loved her puppy, Nicki the 3rd, who stayed with her until the end. Dianne enjoyed her final years in Edmonton with her son Darren who always made her laugh, her daughter-in-law and best friend Jacquie, her grandson Dylan who took her and the dog for walks and all her friends at Lifestyles. Dianne was best known for saying "Who has more fun than us?" She was the heartbeat of our family and will be missed every day. A Special Thanks go to all the wonderful staff at Lifestyles for all their hard work, courage and kindness.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store