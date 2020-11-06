Donald Samuel Costain
Donald Samuel Costain passed away October 22nd, 2020 after a brief struggle with acute myeloid leukaemia at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. It is with heavy hearts we share his passing but are consoled by the frequent visits from family and friends in his final days. Sam, born April 28th, 1935 in Assiniboia, SK to Willard and Margaret (Galbraith) Costain, grew up on the family farm near Congress. The 9th child of 11 children he is survived by sister Gwen and predeceased by his siblings Emmett, Lorna, Leland, Wilfred, Floyd, Isabel, Faye, John, and Dorothy. Sam married Mildred Beryl Monckton in April 1961 and raised a family of four children, his daughter Melody (Robert Penrose) of Watrous and his sons Michael (Sandra) of Regina, Roderick (Angelina) of Ottawa and Willard (Pernilla) of Ottawa, and nine grand children and seven great-grandchildren. Sam re-married February 15, 2002 to Marie Emma Dumelie and welcomed the lives of her children into his life, Ann (Dale), Julia (deceased), Linda, Ron Duchak (Gail), and Vicki (Ian), and Christine (Fred) and the 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sam attended a small schoolhouse in Congress until grade 8 and then as a young father, completed his grade 10 in order to attend Moose Jaw Technical College to become a carpenter. He worked construction for many years until an unfortunate workplace accident breaking several lower vertebrae lead to taking over the Assiniboia laundromat and dry-cleaning business until retirement. He was active in the community. He was a proud Freemason, Shriner, Elk, member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Wildlife Federation. He spent over 40 years involved in these groups contributing to the community, raising funds, and he was especially proud of the good work of the Shriners Hospitals for Children(R). Growing up on a farm made him appreciate the outdoors. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed many hunting trips with his friends and hunting deer and on fishing trips; he liked to display the memorable trophies from these trips. Known as one that enjoyed sharing a story, a memory, or a good joke, his impact on the community and those around him will be remembered with fondness. The Funeral Service for Sam was held October 27th, 2020 at the Ross Funeral Chapel with Craig Petersen presiding. Rick Hobbs conducted the Masonic Funeral Service. Pallbearers were Masonic Members Rick Hobbs, Merv Colibaba, Larry Coghlin, Roy Harrison, Alvin Harkness, Roderick Costain. Honourary Pallbearers included members of the St. John's Masonic Lodge #106 and The Order of the Eastern Star, Assiniboia Chapter #8. Interment followed at the Congress Baptist Cemetery beside his parents. Donations in Sam's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Pictures and fond memories may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
