Donna Darlene Lloyd September 27, 1941 -- July 18, 2019 Donna Darlene Lloyd, aged 77, slipped quietly and peacefully from this life on July 18, 2019, at Brooks Health Center, after an all too brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Born at Lafleche, SK, the eldest daughter of Al and Gladys (Carpenado) Holmberg, Darlene grew up in Glentworth, graduating from Glentworth School in 1959 as valedictorian for her graduating class. She moved to Toronto to attend Shaw Business College and became a secretary for Dun & Bradstreet, an investment firm. Missing her prairie roots, she returned to Saskatchewan and married her high school sweetheart, Dwayne Lloyd, at Glentworth United Church, on July 10, 1964. The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage during her hospitalization. The couple continued to live in the Glentworth area, where they raised their family "up on the Bench", until making the move to Alberta in 1993. Darlene was known for her creativity as an artist, a seamstress, and writer. Among her many accomplishments, she was involved in community theatre and was editor-in-chief for the Assiniboia Times. She served on numerous community boards and committees and was recognized for her organizational skills which she voluntarily used with various community groups and activities. Darlene is survived by her husband, Dwayne Lloyd, Brooks, AB, and her sons, Todd (Lorrenna), Rimbey, AB; and, Darren (Grace), Caroline, AB; and daughter, Tamara (Chad) Skrove, Rolling Hills, AB, and grandchildren, Bailey (Nick) Goelema, and son, Paxton, Dickinson, ND, Levi Lloyd, Rimbey, AB, and Wyatt Lloyd, and friend, Tina, Sylvan Lake, AB; Joshua (Kristen) Murphy, and their children, Ryan and Sarah, and Helena and Hannah Murphy, all of Caroline, AB; and, Kelsey Skrove, and friend, Raina, and Austin and Jordyn Skrove, all of Rolling Hills, AB. She is also survived by her siblings, Cliff (Gayle) Holmberg, Kincardine, ON; Dale Holmberg, Moose Jaw, SK; Virginia (Don) Battiste, Okotoks, AB, and numerous nephews and nieces and other extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents, Al and Gladys Holmberg, nephew, Reggie Holmberg, and niece, Tara Holmberg, as well as her parents-in-law, Roy and Rose Lloyd. Services are planned for Friday, September 27, 2019, on what would be her 78th birthday, at 11:00am Thom's Funeral Home, Duchess, AB, and for Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00pm Glentworth Community Hall, Glentworth, SK.





