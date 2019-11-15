Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Nicholson. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Donna Nicholson Donna Mae Nicholson passed away on October 14, 2019, at Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital, Moose Jaw, SK, at the age of 77 years. She was the youngest and last surviving daughter of Norman and Jessie (nee Bjerke) Hanson. Donna was born on February 22, 1942, in Regina, SK and grew up in the Willows district. Donna met her soul mate, Ron Nicholson, at the Assiniboia Co-op, where Ron was working at the time. They were married on September 15, 1962. In 1968, they welcomed their first child into the world, son Greg. Shortly after they moved to the farm in the Wood Mountain district. In 1971, they were blessed with their second child, daughter Leslie. Over the years Donna and Ron built up their farm through risk-taking and a lot of hard work and determination. She enjoyed gardening and especially designing and tending to her beautiful flower beds. Donna even made some flower beds in the shape of their brand. She was a dedicated 4H Mom and had a passion for collecting antiques. Donna worked in the Assiniboia Stockyards office for 23 years and was extremely dedicated. In 2008, Donna and Ron moved to Assiniboia where the enjoyed socializing with friends. Donna had a very kind heart and loved spending time with her grandchildren. "What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?". Donna is survived by her loving family, son Greg (Raelynn) Nicholson, grandsons Cooper and Mason; daughter Leslie Nicholson (Victor Tamm), grandchildren Hayden and Kennedy. Predeceased by her husband Ron Nicholson (2017); parents Norman "Slim" and Jessie (nee Bjerke) Hanson; sisters Beverly (Norm) Stephen and Beryle (George) Goriuk. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Assiniboia Alliance Church, with Pastor Greg Dermody officiating. The eulogy was shared by Kay Zado. Scripture reading by Janet Cooper. Special music, "Supermarket Flowers" was sang by Tera Nicholson. Honorary Pallbearers were Ed and Kay Zado, Floraine Zahariuk, Gordon and Arlene Zahariuk, Dick and Kay Richards, Sharon Caragata, Laverne Karst, Lloyd Heatcoat and Colleen Bourassa, Al and Jocelyn Beauregard, Barb and Terry Moneo. Pallbearers were Paul Beauregard, Nevon Faucher, Scott Heatcoat Brad Olson, Grady Zahariuk, and Larry Zahariuk. Lunch and fellowship followed. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in Donna's memory to the Assiniboia Ladies Auxiliary for Long Term Care, for the Ross Payant Activity Department, c/o Barb Ermel, Box 454, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0 were greatly appreciated.







