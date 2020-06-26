Doreen "Dorrie" passed away February 25, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 84. Dorrie was born August 7, 1935 on the family farm in the Stonehenge district. She attended the one-room schools of Twelve Mile Lake and Lakenheath. After finishing school she took a business course in Regina. She worked in the bank for a short while. In the early 1960's she and a friend moved east to the brighter lights. The settled in Hamilton, Ont. where she worked for Investors Syndicate for many years. She then moved to Toronto where she worked for the College of Medical Radiation and Imaging. She retired in 2003 and returned to Hamilton. Dorrie and her friends loved to travel and visited many countries around the world. They would just get home and start planning next year's trip. Dorrie is predeceased by her parents Mike and Fannie Goruick, brothers John (Lois), George (Beryle), sister Helen Goruick and close friend Bill Cooper. She leaves to mourn her passing, brother Bill (Shirley), nephews: Raymond (Karen), Bradley, Daryl (Glenda), Kevin (Darlene), nieces: Janet (Dave), Leanne (Blake), Kathy (Jason), as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dorrie's family gathered in Assiniboia for a Graveside Service held June 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Music Tributes were "Till We Meet Again" and "Amazing Grace". Niece, Janet McDonald, gave the Eulogy. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.