Doreen Hendricks Doreen Ella Hendricks (Gellner), age 83, passed away June 18, 2019. Doreen was born in Coronach, SK on July 30, 1935 to Rosina & Charles Gellner. She met Art Hendricks and married November 22, 1958. Doreen is survived by her husband, Art Hendricks, three children, Lorreen (Jim), Dean (Roxanne), Gay (Blair), eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, Chad (Kendra, Tegan, Ryder, Gage), Dusty (Keenan, Bell, Hunter), Andrew( Damon), Amanda (Coltin, Drew, Daytona, Dalton), Taralee (Mike, Haven), Dillon (Trynda, Memphis, Casper), Terrick (Megan)and Jayce. Doreen is predeceased by her parents, Rosina & Charlie Gellner, great-grandson, Quaid and daughter-in-law, Debbie Hendricks. The family would like to express their thanks to the medical response team and all those who have helped in any way. Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Coronach Community Hall, Coronach, SK., Linda Kirby officiating. Interment at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Coronach, SK. Following the Interment, family and friends gathered in fellowship in the Coronach Community Hall. Donations in memory of Doreen may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019