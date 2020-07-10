Doris Ellen Mastad June 3, 1921 - June 25, 2020
After a life well-lived, Doris Ellen Mastad, late of Weyburn, SK died peacefully on June 25, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Doris was predeceased by her husband Harald; grandson Bradley Sandor; brothers: Archie, Donald, Neil, and Ben: her sisters: Annie, Margaret, and Elsie. She is survived by her daughters: Norma (John) Wiens and their family: Tim (Kim) [Emma, Gregg, Josh]; Travis (Corrine) [Addison, Avery, Jillian]; Tyler (Nicoelle) [Zach, Marinn, Gibson], Eunice Mastad and her family: Chera (Stephen) Hollands [Caitlin, Liam, Ethan]; Tasha (Troy) Smithies [Tyler, Thomas]; Mark (Niki) Latimer [Ryan, Ella], and Donna (Rick) Sandor and their family: Devin (Amanda) [Luke, Carter]; Kyla (Darren) Tomaszewski; Jared; Joel, and two sisters, Edith and Laura. Doris was born on June 3, 1921, to parents, Allan and Jessie McLeod. She was the fourth of ten children. At the age of 16, Doris began working for numerous families in the McCord, Kincaid, and Goodwater area. She married Harald Mastad on January 8, 1946. They farmed in the McCord district until they retired to Assiniboia in 1990. In 2017, she moved to Weyburn to be closer to family. Throughout her life, Doris enjoyed playing cards. She also enjoyed fishing, socializing, and especially, her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many fond memories of Grandma's peaches, her chocolate chip cookies, and playing Old Maid. Mom was a prankster with April Fool's Day being a favourite. She drove her car until the age of 96. She mastered the technology of an iPad and communicated daily with her family on FaceTime until the time of her death. ~ For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. ~ John 3:16. Special thanks to Tatagwa View staff for the excellent care they provided, especially in view of Covid 19. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Urn Bearer was Joel Sandor. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Doris, may be made to the Lutheran Hour, 270 Lawrence Avenue, Kitchener, ON, N2M 1Y4. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333) Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at: www.rdfuneralchapel.com
