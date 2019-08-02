Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ambrose. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Dorothy Ambrose It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy "Dot" Ambrose who passed away July 10, 2019 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her loving husband John (Jack) Ambrose (2010), left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Patty Monson (Keith), children Kristopher Knoll and Mark Knoll (Tonny), Ryder, Nico and Jasper Knoll and stepdaughter Amanda and family; Cheryl Hawryluk (Barry), children Dr. Gregory Hawryluk (Sarah), Daniel and Isabel Hawryluk; Geoffrey Hawryluk (Mirene), children Celina and Eyvind; Kelly Ambrose (Donna), children Sarah, Sydney, and Grant Ambrose; John Ambrose (Shelly), children Devon Ambrose and Allie Ambrose (Daryl Hoffos) and their daughter Ava. Dot's first love was her family - caring for them and watching them grow into adults, with children of their own. That love was amplified with the arrival of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dot always loved baking, cooking, making preserves and most of all - decorating cakes. For over 50 years, with thousands of hours invested, she decorated cakes for a variety of occasions and never lost the joy of seeing the pleasure they brought to the faces of young and old alike. She enjoyed traveling and what she saw and learned from the different areas of Canada and different countries. Even while at home, in Assiniboia, she never missed a newscast - keeping informed with local and world affairs. She was particularly interested in politics. A Celebration of Dot's Life, for family and friends, will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the 55 Club, Assiniboia, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







